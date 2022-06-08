Collapsed toilet wall kills three children in Warri

A toilet wall has collapsed and killed an only child and two other children in a compound in Iyara, Warri, Delta State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the popular slum in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area.

The deceased children, two boys and a girl, were said to be between the ages of three and five, with their names not made known.

It was gathered that the children were beside the wall when it collapsed as a result of the windy rainfall that occurred on that day.

One of them was said to be the only child of his mother while the other victims belong to a deaf-mute woman.

It was gathered that the windy downpour of that fateful day caused of the collapse of the wall and that children were by the side of the wall when it collapsed.





When the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, Asaba, DSP Bright Edafe, was contacted, he could not immediately confirm the report.

But the Chairman of Atise -Olu (also called Iyara) community, Mr Eju Akubor, when contacted, confirmed the story to our correspondent.

He expressed regret that there was no health centre in the area where children would have been rushed to for first aid when the dastardly incident occurred.

He told our correspondent that there was an 11-year abandoned health project in the area with the population of over 4,000 persons.

