Collapsed toilet wall kills three children in Warri

Latest News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Collapsed toilet wall kills, Two died others injured, Bayelsa PDP primaries, IPOB's threat to enforce, Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community, One fatally injured as rival cults clash in Warri, Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta, Manhunt for man, Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta, Cult-related attacks claim five lives in Delta community, Police arrest woman for attempting to chop off husband's manhood in Delta, Woman defiles 12-year-old niece with stick for stealing garri, fish in Delta, 2023:  Delta Traditional Rulers Council distances self from proposed monarchs summit, Gunmen reportedly kill army officer in Warri, Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land, Gardener commits suicide in Sapele, Auto crash kills six in Delta, Seven women feign blindness, arrested for child trafficking in Delta, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop

A toilet wall has collapsed and killed an only child and two other children in a compound in Iyara, Warri, Delta State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the popular slum in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area.

The deceased children, two boys and a girl, were said to be between the ages of three and five, with their names not made known.

It was gathered that the children were beside the wall when it collapsed as a result of the windy rainfall that occurred on that day.

One of them was said to be the only child of his mother while the other victims belong to a deaf-mute woman.

It was gathered that the windy downpour of that fateful day caused of the collapse of the wall and that children were by the side of the wall when it collapsed.


When the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, Asaba, DSP Bright Edafe, was contacted, he could not immediately confirm the report.

But the Chairman of Atise -Olu (also called Iyara) community, Mr Eju Akubor, when contacted, confirmed the story to our correspondent.

He expressed regret that there was no health centre in the area where children would have been rushed to for first aid when the dastardly incident occurred.

He told our correspondent that there was an 11-year abandoned health project in the area with the population of over 4,000 persons.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Collapsed toilet wall kills  Collapsed toilet wall kills

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Collapsed toilet wall kills  Collapsed toilet wall kills

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Latest News

Exam fraudsters, students, parents sabotage our efforts against malpractice ― WAEC

Latest News

IGP presents over N30m to families of deceased police officers in Zamfara

Latest News

Lagos APC Primary: Court adjourns hearing to June 18

Latest News

Waja/Lunguda crisis: Gombe Government donates food, non-food items to both…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More