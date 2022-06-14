Collapsed national grid metaphor for collapsing country — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday asserted that the collapse of the national electricity grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of Nigeria as a nation.

The former Vice President made the observation in a Facebook post following the latest grid collapse, which has left parts of the country in darkness.

He noted that the grid collapse is a metaphor for the collapsing security, economy, education, well being and value of human lives.

The party flag bearer stated in the post: “The darkness that has enveloped the nation in the last couple of days with the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation: collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, collapsing well-being and collapsing value of human life and dignity. My expectation is that Nigerians will collapse the ruling APC in kind via the ballot and enthrone a viable pathway for the New Nigeria of our dreams that will be united and stable, prosperous and awash with opportunities; secured and inclusive. As One, we can get it done.”

At the time of this report, the post had been liked over 6,000 times, had about 3,000 comments and shared over 650 times.