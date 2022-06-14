Collapsed national grid metaphor for collapsing country — Atiku

By Paul Omorogbe
Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday asserted that the collapse of the national electricity grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of Nigeria as a nation.

The former Vice President made the observation in a Facebook post following the latest grid collapse, which has left parts of the country in darkness.

He noted that the grid collapse is a metaphor for the collapsing security, economy, education, well being and value of human lives.

The party flag bearer stated in the post: “The darkness that has enveloped the nation in the last couple of days with the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation: collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, collapsing well-being and collapsing value of human life and dignity. My expectation is that Nigerians will collapse the ruling APC in kind via the ballot and enthrone a viable pathway for the New Nigeria of our dreams that will be united and stable, prosperous and awash with opportunities; secured and inclusive. As One, we can get it done.”

