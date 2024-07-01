The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged the ECOWAS Parliament to give adequate consideration to collaboration within the subregion in order to surmount its myriad of challenges.

He declared that this is needed to transform the region’s collective aspirations into enduring achievements.

Akpabio spoke on Monday while declaring open the 2024 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Represented by the Deputy President of the Senate and the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator, Barau Jibrin, the President of the Senate highlighted the centuries-old history of collaboration among the diverse people of the region.

He urged the Community Parliament to go beyond legislation and uplift the people by exemplifying the power of collaboration.

“As we embark on the deliberations and discussions that lie ahead, let us remain steadfast in our optimism. The challenges we face are not insurmountable. With unity, innovation, and an unwavering belief in our shared destiny, we can transform our collective aspirations into enduring achievements.

“In this session, let our conversations be driven by the spirit of partnership and collective ambition. Let us demonstrate that when West Africa stands united, there are no limits to what we can

accomplish. Our diversity is our strength, and our unity is our power.

“From the ancient empires of Ghana, Oyo, Mali, and Songhai, which flourished through trade and cooperation, to the pivotal alliances forged during the fight for independence, the spirit of unity has always guided our path.

“This very spirit should permeate every session of the ECOWAS Parliament. It should envelop us like a comforting embrace as we proudly raise the banner of ECOWAS. While we are aware of the official establishment of ECOWAS in 1975, it is crucial to recognize that its foundations were laid centuries before this year by our ancestors. Therefore, let us not view ECOWAS solely as a political instrument, but as a cultural artifact and the enduring legacy of our history.

“Today, as representatives in this esteemed Parliament, let us proudly uphold and carry forward this rich heritage as a badge of honor,” he said.

In his goodwill message, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Abbas Tajudeen, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, noted that despite the numerous challenges confronting the subregion, the ECOWAS Parliament remains strong, resolute, and committed to upholding the ideals of democratic governance, economic integration, peace, and security.

He assured that the National Assembly will continue to partner with and support the ECOWAS Parliament in the areas of capacity building, enhancing legislative practices, sharing of experience, and ensuring that resolutions passed are implemented.

In her opening speech, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon Memounatou Ibrahima while welcoming members to the session, expressed deep concern over the upsurge in the threat of terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crime, which is costing the lives of valiant defense and security forces, as well as thousands of innocent people in West Africa.

She expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, incidentally Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, for the invaluable support he has always provided to the ECOWAS Parliament to facilitate the fulfillment of its mandate.

The Speaker also applauded the National Assembly for availing it the use of its temporary chambers to hold the session as the ECOWAS Parliament chambers are undergoing renovation.

