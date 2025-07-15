‘Collaboration of traditional, religious institutions will catalyse development’

Collaboration and unity between the traditional and religious institutions are capable of bringing about community development and peaceful coexistence in the Nigeria society.

Speaking with journalists when he paid a courtesy visit to the Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Jimoh Adesoye Adebowale (Adetona I) in his palace, the general overseer of House of Prayer Assembly, Pastor Dr. Joseph Omorinoye, called for united effort in community development.

The cleric, who described the visit as a strategic meeting, aimed at promoting development and encourage religious harmony in the historic town.

During the visit, Pastor Dr. Omorinoye expressed his deep appreciation to the monarch for his leadership and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the traditional institution to bring about meaningful change in Erin-Ile.

He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration, particularly among the sons and daughters of the community, urging them to rally behind the Elerin in support of youth engagement, infrastructural development, and peacebuilding efforts.

“This is a time for collective responsibility,” Pastor Dr. Omorinoye stated. “We must come together to support our Kabiyesi and work towards a common goal — the sustainable growth of Erin-Ile and the peaceful coexistence of all faiths and groups within the town.”

In his remarks, Oba Jimoh Adesoye Adebowale lauded the visit and praised Pastor Dr. Omorinoye not only as a spiritual leader but as a proud son of Erin-Ile who has consistently demonstrated a heart for service and community advancement.

“Dr. Omorinoye is not just a man of God”, the Elerin said, “he is a true son of the soil, and we are grateful for his continued contributions to the progress of Erin-Ile”.

The meeting followed recent thanksgiving service held at the House of Prayer Assembly Basilica on Sunday, July 6, 2025, where the Elerin joined 25 other traditional rulers in a symbolic gathering of faith and unity.

He said that the visit by Pastor Dr. Omorinoye is expected to catalyze further community-based initiatives and spark renewed commitment toward Erin-Ile’s development goals.

