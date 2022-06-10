Collaboration among Nigerians, South Africans and Ghanaians has boosted African music — Okumu, Spotify SSA

PHIONA OKUMU is the head of music, Spotify for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Before joining Spotify, she was the head, Music Editor and Label/Artist Relations at Apple Music, SSA. In a recent interview when she visited Lagos, she spoke about the audio streaming service’s commitment to the Nigerian music industry, support for women in the industry and others. Friday Treat brings excerpts.

What responsibilities come with being Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub Saharan Africa (SSA)?

I joined Spotify in 2019. When I joined, I was in charge of artistes and label partnerships. I was doing the similar job I did while with Apple Music by representing artistes, advocating for them in the organisation. But in 2021, when we launched Spotify in the rest of Africa, I was promoted to the Head of Music. So right now, I’m responsible for music strategy for Africa and the journey has been good so far.

Spotify has expanded into over 80 markets, including Nigeria, about a year ago.

What has the growth trajectory been like within this period?

We have recorded an incredible growth trajectory and every time I see a pattern, I like to think about why it happens. For example, with Spotify, a number of things have happened. Obviously, the fact that we went live in Nigeria and in the rest of Africa meant that we were able to jump-start our consumer base. Since we launched in Nigeria, the number of streams per user in Nigeria has increased by 60 per cent. For me, it means that we are on track to becoming the biggest Digital Service Provider (DSP) on the continent. So in terms of that, I speak in two different aspects. There are the numbers, which obviously matter, but I also speak about culture.





My feeling is that culture will always lead the numbers; culture starts and the numbers follow. For me, one of the most powerful things that I’m witnessed in the last one or two years has been the fusion. I am so happy to see Nigerians, South Africans and Ghanaians collaborating, that is literally the reason the music in the continent is making waves. Afrobeats is successful, it’s doing what it’s doing. But there is no denying the fact that it’s an evolving genre. There are so many other genres and cultures that are influencing it, and it’s making Afrobeats better.

Okumu sounds like a Nigerian name, where are you from?

I get this all the time, also in South Africa where I hail from. People think I’m a Nigerian, and I don’t correct them because spiritually, I feel like I have an affinity to West Africa and I can’t complain about that. I visit Nigeria and Ghana at least two or three times every year.

Nigeria or Ghana Jollof Rice?

I am afraid to answer this question. I will say Sierra Leonean Jollof. By this, everything is fine.

What interesting facts stand out from the year that Spotify has been available in Nigeria?

The fact that now, streaming per user has increased by 60 per cent, that’s a big number. That means our service is sticky, which means that we are presenting music that people are actually interested in. And here is the thing; Spotify has two different facilities to make sure that we have the best project. Another is that we have an incredible algorithm, but in order for that algorithm to work, we need the people; we need the editors, we need people who know the region more than the average listener of music. And that is what we took our time to do. In West Africa, we have a dedicated team that does the curation and the management of the relationships with labels. I think a lot of DSPs overlook the importance of localisation of the team. Even though I feel very comfortable in Nigeria and I’ve been doing music for living for more than 15 years, I would never be so arrogant as to assume that I can come to Nigeria and just represent Nigeria. We made sure that we have a team that is from West Africa, that understands the nuances and that we can actually banter with executive leadership.

Nigerians should expect a lot of investment in the country. In this year alone, we have Radar and, all of the things we used to see only with the western side of our business are nowhere. And for me, what is exciting is that this is a growing market.

