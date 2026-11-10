Collaborate with us to defeat insurgency, banditry, Tinubu declares in Jigawa

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to tackle security challenges in the country.

Speaking in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, during his presidential campaign rally, Tinubu urged residents of the North-West state to collaborate with security agencies in the fight against banditry and insurgency.

He said his administration would prioritise the procurement of ammunition and improved welfare for members of the Armed Forces. He also commended the people of Jigawa State for their continued support for the All Progressives Congress through consistent electoral victories.

He said, “To me, I stand before you to say thank you. Thank you for the past loyalty. Thank you for your commitment. I have heard you loud and clear. I know you have problems of insecurity in Nigeria.

“But working together, see your neighbour as your friend and partner. See the individual, exchange information. Anything you know about insecurity, report it immediately. I promise you, we are working hard to ensure that Nigeria is safe and our forces are well taken care of, housing, reward, regardless of where they come from. We will conquer insecurity.

“We have been through many wars. We will defeat our enemies. Enemies of unity, enemies of stability, enemies of all. To assure you that we are doing that, we have strengthened the police, we have strengthened the armed forces, we are paying better salaries today.”

Tinubu also cautioned residents against being swayed by opposition candidates who had promised to reverse the removal of the fuel subsidy, saying such a move would undo the gains of his administration.

He said, “To those who say subsidy is coming back, it’s a lie. Don’t let them lie to you again. It’s not going to come back. We cannot spend the future of our children today and feel that they will go tomorrow. No, they have to be in school. We have to invest in their education. We have to invest in agriculture. We will subsidise farming. We will reward small-scale farmers. Interest-free loan for farmers is coming.

“Prosperity is coming. Food security will happen. There will be interest-free loan for small-scale farmers. We are going to install mechanised farming service centres in six geographical locations.

“Our universities will be involved in research and development in agriculture more than ever before. We have the arable land, we have the commitment, we have the people. We can feed ourselves and we will bring food prices down to the minimum.

“I promise you on agriculture, mechanisation, irrigation and additional value for land, arable land. On the roads, you are seeing what we are doing. Thank you. On the roads, you are seeing what we are doing across the country. No region is left behind.

“Those who think they should bring subsidy back, they are liars. How will you pay for those commitments? How will you repair the roads? How will you maintain them? How will you function? The labourers, the granite suppliers, the rock suppliers, they are eating and they are surviving.

“We are taking away the problem of the education of their children by establishing NELFUND. It is a weapon against poverty. Are you with me? NELFUND is a weapon against poverty. And we will continue in that direction. We will continue.

“Every money recovered from irregularities by the EFCC is now directed to NELFUND to educate our children. With a very strong commitment, today we present to you our roadmap to prosperity, the manifesto of our party.”

In his speech, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, said Tinubu’s role in the struggle against military dictatorship, his performance as a former governor and his support for previous civilian presidents from Northern Nigeria had earned him the region’s goodwill.

Yari said, “Your Excellency, Mr President, these are your people, men and women and youths. This is the North-West, where our opponents are campaigning that you are not going to be welcomed in Northern Nigeria.

“To my surprise, the foundation you laid for democracy in Nigeria, especially in the North, among those our opponents, you have shown that you are a real democrat. You have suffered for this democracy to be sustained. You have interfaced with the enemies of democracy and you won them. Today, they are enjoying your sweat.

“These, your opponents, they don’t have anything to offer more than what you are doing for Nigeria, more than what you have done when you had become a governor and what you have done for this part of this country.

“I will not repeat myself. I have said time and time again, those that you supported in Northern Nigeria, the foundation you laid, supporting one, two, three in Northern Nigeria, I challenge those that are calling themselves core Northerners, whether they have supported a councillor and won an election, or supported a local government chairman and won an election, or supported any governor and won an election.

“But our candidate, our president, supported them and supported a person who became a president for the first time or the second time without choosing himself.”