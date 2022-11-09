Cole unveils manifesto, says Rivers APC must be on ballot in 2023

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State, Tonye Cole, Wednesday unveiled his manifesto for the 2023 governorship election even as he declared that the party would triumph over all its travails and participate in the 2023 governorship election.

The Rivers APC also used the occasion to inaugurate its campaign council which has as its Director General, Chief Michael West.

Speaking at the occasion, Cole stated that his administration if elected governor in 2023 would stand on three pivots of social welfare; peace and security; and developmental infrastructure adding that his manifesto has the people “as the core of everything we will do”.

“The people come first and will be the parameter on which the policies we pursue and drive are centred”, the APC Governorship candidate stated, adding “if any policy does not improve your well-being we will not do it”.

On social welfare, Cole stated that his government would address the basic needs that concern the immediate survival of the people and provide them means to enable them to stand on their own saying that; “bringing our citizens out of poverty is a priority for us”.

He stressed that while doing that, he would take serious steps to bring back businesses that have left Rivers State in droves noting that businesses thrive under peace and security attracting innovations and investments.

He added that to achieve peace and security, impunity must come to an end and respect for the law must be naturally restored.

“We will invest in infrastructure that will enable you to develop, from agriculture, education, health entertainment, and sports to other critical infrastructure that will enable you to develop on your own”.

Cole stated that despite all the travails of the APC in Rivers State the party would be on the ballot for the election in 2023 expressing confidence in the party’s victory at the election.

He explained his reason for his confidence saying that God is the true judge, that all powers belong to him and he is with the APC. “We will be on the ballot in 2023, nothing can stop this from happening”.

In his remarks at the occasion, former Governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi charged the candidate to devise a strategy to save the state because Rivers State is at its worst level.

He encouraged supporters of the party not to lose hope as a recent poll showed that APC was a close second in the polls. “If you saw Atedo Peterside’s poll, then you will know that we will win”.

If we can achieve that without any campaigns, it means that we will easily win the election when we exited the vigorous campaign strategy that we have”.

He added that the poll indicated a 37% undecided electorate who were waiting for the party to convince them saying that if that segment wanted to vote PDP they would have voted for it.

“But the 37% is waiting for to you convince them to vote for you”.





He encouraged the supporters to demonstrate their faith in God with work by going around the state to win others who would join hands to bring success to the APC at the 2023 polls.

