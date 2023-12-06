The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) has expressed fresh concern over the ineffective state of road, air, rail and water transport systems in Nigeria, saying the situation is substantially slowing down the nation’s economic progress.

The President/Chairman of Governing Council, CIOTA, Prince Segun Obayendo, raised this concern at a Zoom media briefing announcing the institute’s upcoming 2023 National Summit, fifth edition, slated for Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, between 12th and 14th December.

The theme of the summit is ‘Emerging National Challenges and Prospects in the Transportation Modes’.

Speaking further, Obayendo acknowledged the various challenges Nigeria has been grappling with over the years in the transport sector and also some progress has been made, but that there is still a huge gap begging to be filled up to make the system standard like that of the developed countries.

According to him, though we have lots of challenges in the sector such as poor infrastructure, logistical bottlenecks, and policy regulatory complexities, those challenges have served as catalysts for innovation and resilience in the sector.

He said COITA as a professional body, for example, would remain steadfast in its commitment to advocacy atrocities geared towards policy reforms and dedication to advancing effective transport systems in the country.

He explained that the summit would serve as a melting pot where industry experts, policymakers, and thought-leaders converge to interrogate the situation and chart a way forward towards having our road networks, air, rail and water transportation systems, as well as pipelines not only working but economically effective, smart, safe and inclusive.

Obayendo, however, listed the Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Prof Ayo Omotayo; Vice President Kashim Shettima and Ministers of Transportation, Said Ahmad Alkali; as keynote speaker, chairman on the occasion, and guest of honour, respectively.

He added that the ministers of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola; and the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, among others, would also speak at the event.

He promised that the summit would not turn out to be another talk but a call to action, particularly by the government and other stakeholders in the transport industry.

In his remark, the Chairman of the membership and planning committee of the summit, Prof. Samuel Odewuni from Lagos State University( LASU) Ojo, said Nigeria’s transport sector is not getting enough attention, particularly from the successive governments.

He said it is high time to change the narrative for not only the economy but also the people to flourish as the transport sector is connected one way or the other to other sectors of the economy.

He said COITA had concluded all the arrangements to make the forum achieve its intended purpose as already explained.

