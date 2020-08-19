COEASU to embark on strike, issues 14-day ultimatum to FG

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, (COEASU) is set to embark on an indefinite strike.

The union issued the federal government another 14 days ultimatum to address lingering and emerging issues of an industrial concern, which affects its members and the Colleges of Education in the country.

According to the letter addressed to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and signed by Taiwo Olayanju, General Secretary of the union, which was made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday, it noted that the 14 days extension was coming after the expiration of the earlier 21 days ultimatum issued by the union, which it said the government was yet to respond to.

The letter of ultimatum dated 17th August 2020 further noted that this action of the government, further qualifies the government’s insensitivity to issues bordering on the advancement of the nation’s teacher education industry.

The letter which reads in part said “Please, recall that our Union, following the decision of her Expanded National Executive Council (ENEC) meeting, issued a 21-day ultimatum within which the Federal Government was expected to address lingering and emerging issues of an industrial concern, vide a memo reference no. COEASU/NS/01/19, dated 13th July 2020. As acknowledged, your office was in receipt of the memo on 15th July 2020.

“We are, however, irked by the fact that your office, till date is yet to find time in any way or pay attention in any form to our demands and ultimatum. This further qualifies the government’s insensitivity to issues bordering on the advancement of the nation’s teacher education industry.

“Having considered the implication of the insensitivity of the government to all the issues of an industrial concern, as they affect our members specifically, and the Colleges of Education in general, the Union may have no cause to wait any longer after fourteen (14) days, should government’s posture to our plight remain the same, but call on its members to commence a nation-wide strike action that will affect every form of service being currently rendered by them.

“The Union, therefore, expects your positive response to this extension of ultimatum so as to forestall a possible industrial action.