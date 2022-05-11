COEASU asks Makinde to ignore tenure elongation in colleges of education

The national leadership of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has asked the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, to distance himself and reject tenure elongation in any College of Education in his state.

COEASU which recently gave a 21 days ultimatum to the Federal Government over its delay to resolve issues bothering on COEASU-FG 2010 agreement, the Non-release of pledged N15b revitalization fund, poor funding, insistence on IPPPIS against UTAS, also praised Governor Makinde, for his favourable staff welfare and infrastructural development provision.

The union, however, expressed its disagreement against tenure elongation of any provost of the college of education, insisting that Governor Makinde should desist from any action in the direction that goes invariance with its position and what the law says regarding elongation of tenure for Provost of Colleges of education in Nigeria.

A press statement signed by the General Secretary of COEASU, Dr Ahmed Bazza Lawan, said; “The National Executive Council (NEC) of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) comprising its National Officers, Chairmen, and Secretaries of chapters nationwide considered at its meeting of 6th May 2022 held at the Federal College of Education, Okene, an attempt by the Governing Council of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, to unduly extend the tenure of the College Provost, Dr Razak Adetunji Adefabi.

“The tenures of the Provost will expire on the 15th of May having served two terms of 8 years but the Union observes that the Governing Council has refused to begin the process of appointing a new Provost in accordance with the law that establishes the College but is tinkering with the idea of extending the tenure of the Provost for some self-serving reasons.

“The purported attempt is an abuse of the law that establishes the College and an aberration of the globally acceptable procedures of terminal appointment of Provost. This attempt is allowed to see the light of the day will not only become bad precedence but will poach on the career progression, privileges and rights of other qualified staff of the College to serve the Government and the good people of Oyo state.





“The Union appreciates the worker-friendly disposition of the governor, His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, especially in the area of staff welfare and infrastructural development. This obnoxious idea, which is out of the way in the practice of democracy, if allowed to be hatched would pitch the Union against the Government since this attempt is out of the way in the practice of democracy and would paint in bad light the enviable worker-friendly posture of the governor, the personality of whom the Union has continually regarded as a man of endless merit.

“The NEC therefore astutely supports the decision of the COEASU Chapter Congress of the College to vehemently reject this move which had expectedly generated agitations and public demonstrations among our restive members of the college.

“We, therefore, enjoin the Governor to truncate this process being arranged by the Governing Council and some perfidious adventurers within the circle of some politicians and political office holders in Oyo State. A stitch in time saves nine!”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

COEASU asks Makinde to ignore tenure elongation in colleges of education

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

COEASU asks Makinde to ignore tenure elongation in colleges of education