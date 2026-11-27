The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) has rejected a proposed 20 per cent deduction from funds accruing to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to finance a national research and innovation fund, warning that the move could cripple local content development and stall growth in the oil and gas sector.

The coalition described the proposed funding arrangement as a dangerous legislative overreach, arguing that it would divert resources earmarked for developing indigenous capacity and Nigerian-owned businesses to an unrelated statutory body.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, COCSON spokesperson, Tabuko Kennedy, said the coalition was not opposed to research and innovation but would resist any funding model that weakened existing development institutions.

The proposed legislation, titled Bill for the Establishment of the National Research and Innovation Development Fund and the National Council on Research and Innovation, seeks to promote, coordinate, fund and support research, innovation, development and commercialisation in Nigeria.

However, COCSON said its major concern was the provision seeking to fund the new body through a 20 per cent deduction from revenue accruing to the NCDMB.

Kennedy declared: “Let us be unequivocal: This is totally unacceptable. It is totally wrong. It is highly unpatriotic. And it must be jettisoned immediately.”

The coalition argued that the NCDMB’s resources were specifically intended to strengthen local capacity, train Nigerian professionals, promote indigenous companies and deepen value addition in the oil and gas industry.

It warned that diverting one-fifth of the board’s funds would deprive the sector of resources needed to sustain local industrial development.

“Every naira allocated to the NCDMB is a seed planted to grow indigenous companies, train Nigerian engineers, and keep wealth within our shores,” the statement said.

COCSON also questioned the propriety of using funds collected from oil and gas industry stakeholders for purposes outside the NCDMB’s original mandate.

The coalition maintained that the resources were not general government revenue but a specialised fund derived from industry contributions and statutory deductions intended to develop Nigerian content.

It said: “To unilaterally deduct 20% from the stakeholders’ pool without their consent, and without alignment to the mandate for which the money was collected, is a breach of trust.”

The group further warned that the proposed arrangement could establish a dangerous precedent, whereby the resources of existing agencies would be routinely diverted to finance newly created institutions.

It expressed concern that such a funding model could expose other specialised intervention funds, including the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) and the Police Trust Fund, to similar deductions.

According to COCSON, the practice would encourage inter-agency rivalry, weaken long-term planning and discourage revenue-generating agencies from expanding their resources.

“What stops the next Bill from taking 30% of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund)? What stops another from raiding the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) or the Police Trust Fund?” it asked.

The coalition also faulted the proposed deduction on the grounds that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act did not envisage the NCDMB’s resources being used to finance a separate research and innovation council.

It argued that diverting the funds without a clear legal alignment with the board’s enabling framework would undermine the principle that money collected for a specific purpose should be applied to that purpose.

While acknowledging the importance of research and innovation to national development, COCSON insisted that the proposed fund should be supported through a different and clearly defined financing mechanism.

“We are not against research. We are not against innovation. But we are violently opposed to a flawed, destructive, and unpatriotic funding mechanism,” the statement said.

The coalition called on the National Assembly to remove the controversial funding provision and urged the Federal Executive Council to oppose the proposed deduction.

It also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to assent to the bill if the contentious provision remained.

COCSON said it had mobilised organised labour, pressure groups, religious organisations and civil society groups to oppose the proposal, adding that the coalition would resist any attempt to undermine local content development.

It urged industry stakeholders and Nigerians to join the campaign against what it described as legislative overreach, warning that the future of local content development must not be sacrificed to finance a new bureaucracy.

“If the Bill must proceed, a different, non-destructive funding model must be explored and clearly defined,” the coalition said.