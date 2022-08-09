Cocoa production firm, FRSC collaborate on safety of farmers, other road users

As part of its strategic collaboration and partnership drive to boost cocoa production, a Cocoa exporting firm, Gbemtan Investment Limited, based in Akure, Ondo state, has entered into a collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to sensitise the staff of the company on the proper use of roads to avoid accident.

Speaking during the one-day sensitisation programme, the Managing Director of Gbemtan Investment Limited, Mr Muftau Abolarinwa, said the collaboration with the FRSC became necessary to enlighten drivers on how to drive and also avoid unnecessary accidents on the road.

Abolarinwa, who was represented by the company’s Internal Control Manager, Mr Olayemi Olajebo, said the company had lost some of its products to road accidents and said the sensitisation would go a long way to add value to the drivers, staff and the company as a whole.

According to Abolarinwa: “When we know road signs and the laws that govern road, you will realise that a lot of accidents happening will be reduced to a minimum.

“As a company that is into cocoa export, we have a lot of drivers that travel around to bring produce to us and they encounter a lot of things on the road sometimes leading to calling the company that they have been arrested by FRSC or other agents.

“But at the end of the day, we realised that all these drivers are not well informed about road signs and laws that guide it. That is why we organise this training for us to know better.

“So, it will add value to everybody both the staff and drivers and the company, it will even reduce the money we spend on our trucks because if you know how to use your vehicle very well it will reduce unnecessary expenses on it.

“We will continue to collaborate with Road Safety to ensure that the awareness and information are out there to our drivers and populace at large on the need to take life easy at this time,” he said.

The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, said the essence of the programme was to entrench the culture of road safety consciousness in the company’s drivers and to sensitised the firm’s staff including drivers in different areas bordering on road usage and safety.

SonAllah who was represented by the Head of Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSSS) Mr Busuyi Komolafe, said the sensitisation training tagged: “2022 Safety Managers and Drivers Certification” was a yearly activity carried out by the FRSC to the registered fleet operators.

He explained that Gbemtan was one of 71 registered fleet operators in the state saying

about 25 drivers and managers of the company were sensitised on different areas bordering on road usage and safety.

According to him, three major factors responsible for road crashes include; human, environmental and mechanical factors, saying human factors carried 90 per cent.

He said three variables in the traffic environment, which include the driver, the vehicle and the road, the driver is the most important element who takes every decision and responsibility regarding the proper use of the road.





He disclosed that findings from the FRSC showed that the rate of road traffic crashes on Nigeria highways is very alarming and on the high side due to failure to obey traffic rules and laws.

He extensively educates the drivers on the need for routine checks of vehicles, moderate speed, valid driver’s licence and attitudinal change for defensive or anticipatory driving to avoid accidents.

He said “Out of 100 per cent of road crashes, the human factor takes 90 per cent and out of 90 per cent drivers contribute to 80 per cent of causes of road traffic through failure to obey rules and regulations of road, over speeding, drinking while driving among others.

“We now discovered that if we can train them (drivers) and they have FRSC mission and vision with them and key into corps system the road will be safe for everybody,

“What we are trying to preach now is for drivers to avoid over-speeding, get your valid driver’s licence, don’t overload vehicles, ensure that your tyres are in good condition.

“We also discourage night trips because of the condition of our roads and insecurity in the country,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE