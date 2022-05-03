Cocoa farmers vow to make Nigeria highest producer in West Africa in five years

COCOA farmers in Nigeria under the aegis of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), have vowed to increase the country’s cocoa production in conjunction with other value chain stakeholders from the present about 340,000 metric tonnes to 500,000 metric tonnes by 2024.

The new project, according to CFAN President, Adegoke Adeola, is to make Nigeria the highest cocoa producer in West Africa by the year 2027.

He stated this while speaking at the flag off of the free distribution of the Cocoa GAP handbook to smallholder cocoa farmers in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

This ambition, according to him is anchored on improved cocoa variety, national cocoa farm irrigation, the improvements of the livelihood of the smallholder cocoa farmers via the collection of $400 Living Income Differential(LID) and the overall improvements of the cocoa sector from research, Inputs, production , value addition , processing to export.

He noted that Ondo state CFAN has been the life wire of CFAN at the national level due to many years of its strong leadership presence established via its constant mass mobilisation of cocoa farmers and other activities carried out at various farm gate level in the State with the support of Harvestfield Industries Limited and other CFAN partners.

He acknowledged the giant stride recorded in the cocoa sector by the various past governments of Ondo State, especially the feet recently recorded by the Governor of the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, for making Ondo State to remain the highest cocoa producing State in Nigeria.





Adegoke stated that Ondo state currently produces 85,000 metric tonnes, which represented the single highest in the State and 40 per cent of the total cocoa produced in Nigeria.

Speaking further he said, the world cocoa production stood at 5 million MT of which Ghana and Ivory Coast produce 1.2 million MT and 2.2 million MT respectively with an average production of 800kgm per hectare, while Nigeria is presently producing about 340,000 MT with an average production of 350kgm/400kgm per hectare.

He recalled that Nigeria was once rated as the second largest cocoa producer in the West Africa in the year 1950’s with 590,000 cocoa production.

The CFAN President said the idea of producing the Cocoa GAP HandBook and also making it available free to the cocoa farmers in Nigeria, in conjunction with Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria , EBAFOSA, Harvestfeld Industries Limited, Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Cocoa producing State Governments and other stakeholders, is the Association’s contribution to the sustainability of the cocoa supply chain in Nigeria as the singular commodity that gives the highest foreign exchange earnings, apart from crude oil from the recent figures released by the CBN.

“The need to enlighten and train our cocoa farmers on responsible use of pesticides, GAP, child labour eradication, certification, traceability, deforestation, ecosystem, climate change , MRL and climate smart cocoa practices cannot be over emphasized considering the EU “Due Diligence” introduced in the world cocoa supply chain and the threat to ban all cocoa beans that are not sustainable sourced (Farm to Table).

“The poor cocoa quality being experienced by our cocoa buyers and exporter which have degraded and devalue the once preferred Nigeria cocoa beans at international markets is not acceptable any longer to us.

“Our smallholder cocoa farmers must be guided and supported on responsible and acceptable International cocoa practices without any excuse,” he added.