Coca-Cola Nigeria MD recognised as advocate for gender equality

By Kehinde Akinseyinde-Jayeoba
Coca-Cola
Alfred Olajide, Coca-Cola MD

ALFRED Olajide, Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, has been recognized as an advocate for gender equality by House of Rose Professional through its 2022 List of Male Champions for Gender Equality.

The 2022 Male Champions for Gender Equality list celebrates male executives of global companies who are advocates of women in business and leadership positions and are committed to fostering a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

This recognition comes a few months after Olajide sat as a panelist on the 2022 Africa Online Edition of ‘Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky’ -the success and leadership summit for women, where he spoke on the organization’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategy.

