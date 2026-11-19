The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to improving the welfare and living conditions of personnel and their families to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

The COAS stated this on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, while commissioning 20 units of transit flats and a modern Officers’ Mess at Obienu Barracks, Bauchi State.

He stressed that the development would serve as a critical component of the ongoing force expansion, modernisation and efforts to enhance combat readiness.

The COAS emphasised that the ongoing modernisation of the Nigerian Army goes beyond the acquisition of sophisticated military equipment and the expansion of formations to include deliberate investments in personnel welfare, modern infrastructure and improved living conditions.

He also noted that decent accommodation and a conducive environment were essential to boosting troops’ morale, strengthening family stability and enhancing operational effectiveness, particularly as the Army expands its capabilities to confront emerging security threats.

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Waidi Shaibu explained that the newly commissioned transit flats would ease accommodation challenges faced by personnel on posting, attending courses or undertaking temporary assignments.

He further said the state-of-the-art Officers’ Mess, named the Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu Officers’ Mess, would provide modern accommodation, a Hall of Fame and recreational facilities to promote professional interaction, esprit de corps and institutional pride among officers.

The COAS commended the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps and other stakeholders for the successful completion of the projects, describing them as practical demonstrations of the Army’s commitment to personnel welfare and prudent resource management.

He urged beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities to guarantee their sustainability.

Waidi Shaibu reiterated that the welfare of troops and their families remained a major priority of his leadership, stressing that investments in accommodation, healthcare, education and other welfare initiatives would continue alongside the ongoing modernisation and expansion of the Nigerian Army.

He maintained that a well-motivated, professionally trained and adequately supported force was indispensable to sustaining operational successes against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other threats to national security.