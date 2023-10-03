The Nigerian Army (NA) has responded to recent claims of inadequate feeding for troops stationed at the frontlines in the North East Theatre of Operations.

The NA, emphasising its unwavering commitment to the welfare of its personnel, has initiated an immediate investigation to examine the veracity of these allegations and determine the circumstances surrounding them.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, stressed the significance of troop welfare, stating that it is a fundamental element of the COAS Command Philosophy, aiming to maintain a highly motivated and efficient force.

In a public statement, the NA assured the nation and its personnel that thorough investigative measures would be taken to uncover the truth behind the reported concerns.

The Army outlined its comprehensive system in place to ensure troops receive adequate and well-balanced meals, especially those serving at the frontline. The meals are prepared under strict quality control measures.

While acknowledging that isolated incidents may occur, the NA reiterated its determination to address any lapses.

An internal investigation has already been initiated to assess the supply chain, food quality, and other factors contributing to the alleged feeding issues.

The Nigerian Army emphasised its commitment to transparency, accountability, and a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence or misconduct.

If culpability is identified, appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken, and corrective measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

Soldiers were encouraged to report any grievances or concerns regarding their feeding arrangements through established channels, ensuring prompt and appropriate actions are taken to address legitimate complaints.

Amid the fight against insurgency and other security challenges, the NA assured the public and its personnel that the troops would receive the necessary support and care to effectively carry out their duties.





The NA remains resolute in defending the nation and has pledged to equip its soldiers adequately while prioritising their well-being.

