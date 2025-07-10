COAS Oluyede urges commanders to hold highest standard of professionalism

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has tasked Commanding Officers and their equivalents at the tactical level of the Nigerian Army to uphold the highest standard of professionalism in their respective units and to set the bar for discipline, courage, and valour.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele.

According to the statement, the COAS gave the charge during the closing ceremony of the Second Commanding Officers Workshop held at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Rukuba, Jos, Plateau State.

It explained that General Oluyede noted that the efficient discharge of responsibilities at their level was crucial to achieving the military end state in the campaign objectives across the various theatres of operation.

He therefore encouraged the officers to pay adequate attention to the welfare of their subordinates, stressing that a motivated force is essential for optimal performance.

The COAS further emphasised the importance of leveraging the knowledge acquired during the workshop to enhance leadership capabilities in their respective formations.

According to him, the value of such professional engagements lies in translating theory into action through improved operational planning, decisive leadership, and a renewed commitment to the values and ethos of the Nigerian Army.

