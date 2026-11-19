The Chief of Army Staff COAS, Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening peace and security in Bauchi State and across the country through the ongoing expansion and modernisation of the Service by the Federal Government.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Col. Appolonia Anele.

According to the statement, the Army Chief gave the assurance on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, as part of his operational tour of military formations and units in the state.

The COAS assured the Governor that the Nigerian Army would continue to work closely with the State Government, other security agencies and critical stakeholders to consolidate existing security gains and provide a safe environment for citizens and socio-economic activities to thrive.

He emphasised that the ongoing transformation of the Army was aimed at building a more professional, agile, technologically equipped, and combat-ready force capable of responding decisively to contemporary security challenges.

General Shaibu commended the governor and people of the state for their sustained cooperation with the Nigerian Army, noting that strong civil-military relations and timely intelligence sharing remained critical to achieving lasting peace.

He also appreciated the governor’s developmental initiatives and support for troops and families of fallen heroes.

Gen Shaibu stated that the ongoing expansion and modernisation of the Nigerian Army, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would significantly enhance the Army’s capacity to protect lives and property.

ALSO READ: Tinubu hails Jonathan at 69, commends contributions to democratic governance

He explained that the establishment of additional formations and units, strengthening of the combat capabilities, as well as the acquisition of modern military equipment, would improve operational reach, rapid response, and effectiveness in tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other emerging security threats.

In his remarks, Gov. Bala Mohammed commended the Nigerian Army for its sacrifices, professionalism and sustained efforts towards safeguarding the nation and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Army and other security agencies in ensuring lasting peace, stability and development of the State