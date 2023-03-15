By: Soji Ajibola

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya has restated the commitment of the Army to the peaceful conduct of elections, especially as the nation set for Governorship/House of Assembly election on saturday.

The COAS assured the voters that the Army would remain neutral in accordance with the provision of the 2022 Electoral Act as amended, and the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Lt. Gen. Yahaya, who made this known at the commissioning of a 60-bed ward at Kishi in Irepo Local Government Area said the appeal became imperative, noting the effects of the general elections on the nation’s democratic rule.

He commended Nigerians for the level of maturity and resilience for good governance displayed during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He however, charged them to exhibit the same gesture during the Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly Elections, promising that the army would remain neutral at all times.

On the project, the Chief of Army Staff said the Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation Project was initiated to provide support for communities of serving senior officers of Nigerians Army across the country, who through dedication to duties and service to the nation, have risen to enviable ranks of Major General in the Army.

In their separate remarks, the executor of the project, Major General Kunle Adesope, Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General Kangye, said the initiative would ensure more cordiality between the military and members of the public.