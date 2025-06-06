COAS hails Army veterans, reaffirms support for welfare, national unity

In a show of enduring respect and gratitude, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has lauded Nigerian Army veterans for their dedicated service and lifelong commitment to the unity and security of the nation.

Speaking at the Nigerian Army Veterans Foundation (NAVETS) 2024 Annual General Meeting and Reunion held in Sokoto on Friday, the Army Chief emphasized the immense value of the sacrifices made by retired personnel—both during active duty and in retirement—as foundational pillars of the Nigerian military legacy.

“Their sacrifices and contributions during active service, and even in retirement, continue to inspire the current generation of officers and soldiers,” he stated.

Highlighting the enduring relevance of veterans in shaping the ethos and strength of the Army, he praised the NAVETS reunion as a vital platform that rekindles the spirit of camaraderie, shared history, and unity among serving and retired officers.

The COAS used the occasion to reaffirm the Army’s full commitment to veterans’ welfare, citing ongoing support systems and welfare programmes aimed at improving their quality of life after service.

Commending the leadership of NAVETS, the Chief of Army Staff noted that the Foundation has continued to play a vital role in promoting discipline, unity, and professional values within the military community.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to your well-being. You are not forgotten. You remain an essential part of the larger military family,” he added, urging veterans to remain ambassadors of peace, national development, and military professionalism.

Meanwhile, in Sokoto, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army 8 Division, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, reiterated the Division’s unwavering commitment to national security and the protection of citizens in the North West region.

During a formal welcome ceremony for officers and troops, the GOC commended the personnel for their relentless efforts in counter-terrorism and anti-banditry operations.

He stressed the complexity of the security terrain in the region and praised the troops’ discipline, resilience, and professionalism in confronting various threats.

“The Nigerian Army remains a symbol of national unity and strength. Our duty is to ensure peace and stability in all our areas of responsibility, and this Division will not relent in its efforts,” the GOC affirmed.

He also emphasized the need for synergy among sister security agencies and key stakeholders, noting that inter-agency collaboration is essential to achieving lasting peace and security.

The event, attended by senior officers, unit commanders, and field personnel, served as both a morale booster and a platform to reinforce operational readiness across the Division.

