The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to intensified, realistic and mission-oriented training to produce agile, resilient and combat-ready troops capable of confronting emerging security threats and meeting the operational demands of the ongoing expansion and modernisation of the Nigerian Army.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday by the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Col Appolonia Anele.

According to the statement, the Army Chief gave the charge during the grand finale of Exercise MUGUN BUGU 2026 in Alkaleri, Bauchi State, on Tuesday.

It stated that the COAS emphasised that the establishment of additional divisions, formations and units across the country must be complemented by improved training standards to develop highly skilled, adaptable and professionally competent personnel capable of effectively manning the new formations and operating modern combat platforms.

According to it, the exercise, themed “Building a Professional, Resilient and Combat-Ready Force through Realistic Training,” was conducted simultaneously at Alkaleri, Bauchi State, and Old Oyo National Park, Oyo State.

It further explained that the exercise provided opportunities to sharpen tactical proficiency, strengthen command and control and enhance interoperability among infantry, armour, artillery, engineers, signals and other combat support elements under realistic battlefield conditions.

It added that Gen Shaibu stressed that sustained investment in training, combined arms integration and battlefield leadership remained critical to transforming the expanding Army into a more professional, adaptable and combat-ready force capable of decisively addressing contemporary security challenges.

The COAS expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his sustained support towards the expansion, modernisation and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

The Army Chief also commended the Bauchi State Government, host communities, traditional rulers, sister security agencies and the media for their cooperation.

The statement further added that the Special Guest of Honour at the event, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, commended the successful conduct of the exercise, describing the firepower demonstration as a testament to the Army’s combat capabilities and operational preparedness, and urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the military and other security agencies.