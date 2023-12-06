The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. T. A. Lagbaja, has reiterated that the service will continue to train and retrain its personnel towards enhancing efficient professionalism in the military.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday at the 2023 Merit Award ceremony at the Headquarters of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Nigerian Army in Minna Niger State capital, adding that the present leadership of the Nigerian Army would continue to prioritise the training of its officers across the Army units and formations in enhancing core professionalism, highlighting that such training will prepare the officers to perform wonderfully in the discharge of military responsibilities.

Lt. Gen. T. A. Lagbaja, represented by the Chief of Training, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Abuja, Maj. Gen. Sani Gambo Mohammed emphasised that no meaningful success will be achieved when the officers of the Nigerian Army lack the requisite training.

The Chief of Army Staff stated further that the army leadership at the headquarters has paid adequate attention to the training of its officers, noting that that was responsible for winning the onslaught against insurgency and terrorism across the insecurity-prone areas.

While commending the successful officers who participated in the promotional examinations, the Chief of Army Staff appealed to them to see their awards as an opportunity for them to live above board in the discharge of their military responsibilities to earn more awards.

In his remarks, the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Kelvin O. Aligbe noted that the command saddled with the responsibilities of training military personnel in the country will continue in its core mandates to do its best to produce and enhance professionalism among military officers that will compete with other military officers across the sub-regions of the world.

He pointed out that the command has trained reasonable numbers of military officers within and outside the country within the last decades, stressing that the 2023 merit awards were the third in recent times.

