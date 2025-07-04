Coalition: Opposition can’t afford repeating mistakes against Tinubu— Rhodes-Vivour

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadedo Rhodes-Vivour, has urged opposition parties in Nigeria to unite in coalition and avoid repeating the mistakes made in the last general election, when vote splitting paved the way for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Rhodes-Vivour made the call during a Channels TV interview as he strongly condemned the deteriorating living conditions under the current government headed by President Tinubu, describing it as a “complete failure,” amid the worst economic crisis and escalating insecurity confronting the country.

The LP chieftain, who is also the Obalefun of Lagos, decried the deteriorating living conditions under the current government in the country, accusing it of engaging in misplaced priorities, particularly its lavish spending amidst widespread hardship.

According to Rhodes-Vivour, the worsening security situation had claimed over 10,000 people in the North and around 7,000 in the South due to violent attacks and insecurity since Tinubu assumed office, saying sadly that Nigeria is now the 10th poorest country in the world, with the citizens grappling with the highest cost of living in over 40 years.

This was just as he emphasised that opposition parties in the country were resolved to come together, ahead of the 2027 general elections, to move the country forward.

“This government has failed. Nigeria is now the 10th poorest country in the world, and citizens are grappling with the highest cost of living in over 40 years.

“You cannot be spending billions on renovating the vice president’s residence when Nigerians are suffering.

“You will hear something in the next few days; we are coming together,” he said.

