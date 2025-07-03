Coalition: Only PDP can still challenge Tinubu if… — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the only political party capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but only if they put themselves well.

Wike made the statement on Thursday during his monthly media chat in Abuja, where he criticised the opposition coalition and accused its members of using the anger of Nigerians for political gain.

He dismissed claims that Nigerians were newly disillusioned with governance, stating that those making such remarks had opportunities to lead but failed to deliver.

“I heard David Mark say, to rescue Nigeria; Nigerians are angry. David Mark was Senate President for how many terms? Two terms, is it not? Nigerians were happy. Nigerians were happy when he was Senate President for eight years. And there was no single project to Otukpo; not one. He was flying with helicopter to go to Otukpo. Nigerians were not angry then, Nigerians are only angry now,” Wike said.

He extended his criticism to other political figures in the coalition, including former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, and former House of Representatives Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal.

“When Rotimi Amaechi was Minister for eight years, Nigerians were not angry. When Nigeria became indebted, Chinese loans, Nigerians were happy. It’s now Nigerians are angry. I saw Seriake (Dickson). They are saying Nigerians are angry. They want to rescue Nigeria. So I’m asking this simple question. What happened to Air Nigeria? Nigerians were happy then.

“When they went to APC in 2015 and took over the reins of power in 2023, Nigerians were happy. Was it under Tinubu’s government that banditry came? Tambuwal, you were Speaker for four years. What did you do to make Nigerians not to be angry? You were a governor in Sokoto State,” he queried.

Wike said he would only entertain criticisms of the Tinubu administration from individuals who have never held political power, asserting that many of those currently criticizing the government helped create the nation’s current problems.

“When you want to go to power, tell us. If there are people who have not been in power in this country, who are coming with such an idea, I can listen to them. But not people who were the ones at the helm of affairs of this country for how many years? Look at where this country is.

“If this President did not take certain decisions he has taken, which may be very challenging, you would have known where we would have been by now.

“A president came and said it’s a scam; took that bold step, we will not allow that. States are getting more money. Nigerians are angry that states are getting more money. Nigerians are angry that we are providing infrastructure in Abuja. I cannot say that there are no challenges. There are challenges. But for Christ’s sake, stop using Nigerians,” Wike declared.

On the 2027 elections, Wike emphasized that the PDP remains the most viable platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but lamented that internal divisions within the party have weakened its chances.

“The opposition have even decimated themselves. Let me tell you why I said so, now you are talking about coalition. What is the coalition? The only party today that if they put themselves well, can still challenge this government, assuming, is PDP,” he said.

The Minister further attributed the recycling of leaders in Nigeria to the voting patterns of citizens, blaming the electorate for choosing candidates based on ethnic and religious sentiments rather than merit.

“It’s your business, you the voters. Let me tell you something. I’m the FCT Minister today, is it not true? Right? If I’m supporting a party to win the election, I should be able to stand and say, this is why you should support. Tell me whether this is correct or not?

“You are the one to say, yes. I’ve seen what you said. I’m going to vote for that. But you, the voter, you don’t do that. You vote on ethnicity. You vote on religion,” Wike said.

