A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), on Friday, petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola over the alleged move to extend the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Idris Isah Dere

The CSOs under the aegis of Transparency and Accountability Group (TAG), Centre for Sustainable Dialogue (CSD), Centre for Public Accountability and Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI) charged the ICPC and Aregbesola to investigate the alleged plot to extend the tenure of the NIS boss without recourse to due process.

The petition dated April 4, 2023, and titled: ‘A Call for the Investigation and Prosecution of the Comptroller-General of NIS’, was signed on behalf of the CSOs by the national coordinator of TAG, Comrade Ayo Ologun and forwarded to Saturday Tribune.

According to the petition, “We bring before you gross act of misconduct embarked upon by the CG of the Nigerian Immigration Service. Sir, as attached in this letter, the tenure of acting CG statutorily ended on April 24, 2022, but by the decision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as so accorded by the law, his tenure was elongated by a year, evident of which is provided in this letter.

“Relying on the letter of extension as signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, the one-year elongation ends on April 24, 2023, provided no further elongation is given which until the moment of writing this letter to you is non-existent.

“Where such a letter is nonexistent, it can be rightly concluded that the acting CG is to vacate office before or on April 24, 2023, and any action taken or processes embarked upon runs foul of the subsisting public law.

“Meanwhile, a letter was issued from the office of the CG as to the effect of an official trip and the letter (as attached) stated that the CG will be away from April 13 to April 25, when his tenure would have been duly and officially terminated.

“Sir, this is an act of corruption as the question arises as to what capacity the CG is returning to on April 25, having exhausted his tenure by the 24th and on whose bill the expenses of the extra day(s) in office would be. Definitely not that of the taxpayer’s money albeit illegally.

“As a civil society organisation with whom you have the responsibility of fostering support in combating corruption, we bring this to your notice and ask that you act in the defence of our law and its provisions, ” the petition concluded.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE