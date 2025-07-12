Coalition not a threat to PDP, says Makinde

South West leaders reaffirm loyalty to party



OYO State governor, Mr ’Seyi Makinde, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains an institution too grounded to be threatened by any emerging political coalition. He stressed that the party in the South West remains united and committed to resolving its internal issues from within.

Governor Makinde made the declaration on Friday shortly after a meeting of the South West PDP Caucus held at the party’s zonal secretariat in Ibadan, which has been renamed Hon. Soji Adagunodo House in honour of the late party stalwart.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the governor dismissed the relevance of recent coalition actions, describing them as recycled platforms led by familiar political actors. “Who are these people in this coalition? They were in some parties before, whether PDP or APC. What are their antecedents? Do they have anything new to offer? In PDP, we don’t run from challenges. If the roof is leaking, we will fix it. We won’t abandon our house,” Makinde said.

He added that the PDP in the South West is focused on strengthening the party as the most credible political alternative for Nigerians.

The meeting was attended by key PDP figures, including Osun State deputy governor, Prince Kola Adewusi (representing Governor Ademola Adeleke), former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Dr Eddy Olafeso and other notable stakeholders.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting reaffirmed the unwavering loyalty of South West PDP leaders to the party and its National Working Committee (NWC), while distancing themselves from any coalition movement.

“The PDP in the South West is intact. We commend Governors Makinde and Adeleke for their relentless efforts in ensuring party unity, growth, and stability. The South-West Caucus urges all party organs to remain focused on the success of the scheduled National Convention and other key political engagements,” the communiqué stated.

The caucus also resolved to work towards PDP victories in upcoming by-elections in Oyo and Ogun states, as well as the local government elections in Lagos State, while expressing confidence in the party’s prospects across the region.

In a strong political stance, the caucus demanded the immediate release of Osun State’s withheld local government allocations by the Federal Government, describing the withholding as “unconstitutional and a violation of the rights of Osun people.”

Raising concern over Nigeria’s current state, the leaders condemned worsening insecurity and economic hardship under the APC-led administration, echoing Governor Makinde’s recent statement that the 2027 elections will be a contest between Nigerians and the APC.

The meeting concluded with a call to Nigerians to remain resolute and hopeful, assuring that the PDP is prepared to lead the charge in rescuing the country from what the leaders described as “years of APC misrule.”

The meeting was convened as part of the party’s strategic engagement ahead of the next electoral cycle and to reinforce internal cohesion across the South-West.