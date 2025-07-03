Coalition: No one group can change Nigeria alone — Peter Obi

Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate under the Labour Party, has emphasised the importance of collective action in driving change in Nigeria.

According to him, no single group can transform the country alone, and building bridges is essential to dismantling structures that perpetuate poverty and insecurity.

Obi made this assertion on Thursday after a coalition of opposition leaders formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections.

The coalition aims to provide a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that prioritises the welfare of Nigerians.

The ADC has appointed Distinguished Senator David Mark as its National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as its National Secretary.

Obi emphasised that the decision to adopt the ADC was made after deep reflection on Nigeria’s current state and the need for collective action to drive change.

Full statement below:

“Yesterday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola serving as the National Secretary.

“Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.

“This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward.

“No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls even when those bridges are uneasy.“