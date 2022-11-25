Coalition launches farming initiative to empower low-income women

Feminist Coalition, a women’s rights organisation focused on championing equality for women in Nigeria, has launched the second phased of its farming initiative to empower low-income women.

The first phase was launched in June 2022 in collaboration with a popular Nigerian poultry company.

Founder of the Coalition Laila Johnson-Salami in a statement made available to the Tribune Online said the initiative is aimed at empowering low-income women, a majority of whom are single mothers and widows, with resources to start poultry businesses.

According to Salami, at the start of the pilot, each beneficiary received 20 chicks – some for rearing for sale and others for consumption, while using part of their revenue to purchase more Noiler chicks.

“Six months into the initiative, the beneficiaries are beginning to see profits from the sales of their chickens and following this success,” adding that the Coalition will be adding more women to the program.

She opined that with poverty and food insecurity on the rise in Nigeria, rearing Noilers can provide families with more stability.

“The Noiler Chicken is a dual-purpose chicken breed that produces 4 times more eggs and 3 times more meat than other chicken breeds native to Nigeria. Amo Farms developed this breed to address issues of infant and maternal mortality, food insecurity and hunger, especially among women and children.

On her part Damilola Odufuwa, co-founder of Feminist Coalition expressed the organisation’s plans to empower more low-income women across Nigeria through several SME & farming projects.

She further disclosed that the organisation’s first project, Feminist Coalition Girls Education Program was launched in September 2021 and ongoing.

“Now more than ever, affordable, accessible food is important. The consequences are greatest for women and children, with many low-income mothers who are also primary caregivers, currently fighting to protect their kids from malnutrition.

“Based on the success of this pilot, over the next few years the Feminist Coalition plans the annual full scholarship & mentorship program is for brilliant young girls from low-income backgrounds in Nigeria, whose largest barrier to a quality education is financial.

“The scholarship not only includes full tuition payments, but also covers the boarding house fees, co-curricular activities, examination fees and other necessary school requirements and logistics. Today, the first set of FemCo scholars are in their second year of secondary school and thriving in their new environment,” she said.

