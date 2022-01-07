Coalition lauds FG’s imposition of N10/litre on carbonated drinks

The National Action on Sugar (NASR), a health coalition advocating for policy measures to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria, has lauded Federal Government (FG) for the imposition of N10/litre on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages.

The Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed had at the public presentation of the 2022 budget in Abuja on Wednesday announced a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

In a statement jointly signed by Dr Adamu Alhassan Umar, NASR Member and President, Nigerian Cancer Society and Omei Bongos-Ikwue Coalition Representative, the Group said revenue from such tax can then be channelled towards health programs.

It said towards the end of 2021, the Coalition had petitioned the Finance Minister in an open letter urging the government to proceed with a proposed carbonated drinks tax.

“The Coalition considers the tax a protective measure for Nigeria’s poorest, a population that stands to benefit the most from reduced consumption of sugary beverages.

“Tax revenue can be used to curtail the rising burden of disease on the poor and on the nation’s healthcare system,” it said.

Reacting to the tax policy, Coalition member Dr Umar, president of the Nigerian Cancer Society, said the timely passage of the Finance Act and the 2022 Appropriation Act by the National Assembly and the subsequent assent by the President, which gave legal backing to the new tax policy for non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages was commendable.

He said the Coalition would continue to advocate for proper utilization of the funds towards key preventive measures for non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cancers and others.

