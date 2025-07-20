Coalition: Kogi SDP faults private arrangements with members over party leadership

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State has clarified its position regarding the coalition for a joint opposition.

The Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party in Kogi State, Isaiah Davies Ijele, said in a press statement that while the party leadership has consistently supported and welcomed the idea of a coalition, the current arrangement in Kogi State falls short of the expected standards and the principles of a true alliance with the SDP.

His words: “As the grassroots party deeply rooted in the indigenous communities of Kogi State, the SDP has been at the forefront of the opposition movement. Any alliances formed outside the purview of the party leadership, particularly those involving individual members and disregarding the interests of the suffering masses of Kogi State, are unacceptable.

“The SDP will not tolerate any underhanded deals or betrayals that are not rooted within our structures. We urge all parties — PDP, LP, ADC, APC factional members, etc. — that are involved to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration to form a viable opposition in Kogi State.

“Those who abandoned the people of Kogi State or betrayed their trust during the last election should not be the ones to determine the future of the opposition. We can only succeed by working together, not by aligning with individuals who have demonstrated an inability to effect meaningful change. Those who were absent when we needed them most should not now seek to exploit our efforts for their own gain.”

