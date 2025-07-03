Coalition: I’m dedicated, loyal to PDP — Senator Ningi

Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District of Bauchi State, Abdul Ahmed Ningi, has declared that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senator dismissed reports of his defection to join a coalition for the 2027 elections.

In a statement he signed, Ningi stated that, “I, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, wish to address the public, the media, my supporters, and the people of Nigeria with complete transparency and unwavering conviction.

“Let there be no room for speculation or misunderstanding: I am a dedicated and loyal member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“I have spent the entirety of my political career standing on the platform of the PDP — a party that has consistently represented the hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian people.”

Senator Ningi, therefore, reiterated his commitment to follow the guidelines and principles of the PDP, “My journey in public service has always been guided by the party’s principles of accountability, equity, and people-centred governance.

“Over the years, I have served with distinction in the National Assembly — first as a Member of the House of Representatives for 12 years, then as Senate Deputy Majority Leader, and now as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

“Through these roles, I have always carried the PDP flag with pride, dignity, and unshakable belief in its vision for a better Nigeria.

“In light of recent developments and the emergence of a new coalition party being reported across media and political circles, I wish to make it abundantly clear that I have no affiliation whatsoever with that political movement.

“I am not part of it, I have not endorsed it, and I do not subscribe to its formation or purpose. My name and reputation should not be used in any attempt to promote or legitimise any political structure outside the PDP.

“My focus remains unchanged: to work tirelessly within the framework of the PDP to bring about meaningful progress to our people.

“At this critical moment in Nigeria’s history, what we need is unity, direction, and steadfast commitment to rebuilding trust in leadership. The PDP represents these values, and I am proud to be part of its mission.

“I urge the general public to disregard any rumours, misrepresentations, or insinuations suggesting my involvement in any political alliance outside the PDP. I remain where I have always been — with the People’s Democratic Party.

“Loyalty is not just a word; it is a principle. I stand by my party. I serve the people. And I will continue to lead with truth, honour, and integrity.”

