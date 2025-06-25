Politics

Coalition: I may dump APC because of Tinubu — Senator Ndume

Adam Mosadioluwa
The Senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has hinted that he may leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails to address the country’s challenges.

Ndume, a vocal critic of the current administration in recent months, disclosed in a recent interview that he has been attending coalition meetings aimed at unseating President Tinubu in the 2027 general election. 

He said he would not hesitate to make public his decision to exit the APC if necessary.

“I’m aware of the opposition coalition. I went to several of their meetings. I still believe this president can fix these things, but failure might cause me to move. The overloaded ship will sink,” Ndume said.

“They have been making overtures, but I told them I don’t want to jump from the frying pan into the fire. I have to be sure.

“I believe that Tinubu can be a successful president; that was my expectation, but if he continues this way, that ship, whether you load in other people or governors, you are just endangering the APC, pushing it towards capsizing,” he said.

“As the president said, there is a vacancy in the ship. But if you overload the ship, it will probably capsize, and if it capsizes, you lose everybody.”

The former Senate Chief Whip also took a swipe at the spate of defections into the APC, arguing that many were not driven by ideology or conviction, but by opportunism.

“Most people are not joining based on principles but due to the indirect stick-and-carrot politics. And that is not healthy at all.”

Despite his dissatisfaction, Ndume suggested he is still committed to contributing towards internal reform.

“I feel when you build a house and it’s leaking, you don’t leave the house, you stay to fix it,” he added.

