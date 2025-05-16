Coalition calls for youth officers in regional development commissions

The Nigerian Regional Youth Leaders Coalition has called on the Federal Government to appoint Youth Capital Development Officers in each of the six regional development commissions.

A statement by the state’s regional chairpersons and the Coalition, which comprises youth leaders from across the geopolitical zones, emphasised the urgent need for structured youth representation in South South Development Commission (SSDC), North East Development Commission (NEDC), North West Development Commission, North Central Development Commission, South East Development Commission, and South West Development Commission.

The statement reads: “We cannot but commend the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this laudable initiative, which will help galvanise the development of the regional resources which have been dormant since time immemorial.

“For instance, the six regions (NE, NC, NW, SS, SE, SW) are all characterized by a bunch of mineral deposits such as granite, granite gneiss, quartzite, charnockite, gypsum, lithium, gold, coal, bitumen, iron ore, lead/zinc, and various gemstones. Others include tantalite, limestone, kaolin, baryte, talc, rock salt, and petroleum, among others.

“We strongly believe this initiative will help to propel the development of these resources and consequently generate income for the regions and as well as the federal government. However, the energy and the tenacity of the youthful population of this great nation is highly required to accomplish these objectives”.

The Coalition proposed the inclusion of vibrant and brilliant Youths in the composition of the regional development.

The proposed Youth Capital Development Officers, it explained, will serve as liaisons between regional development programs and the youth population.

“Their role would include coordinating youth-focused initiatives, advocating for capacity-building programs, and ensuring that young people are actively engaged in regional planning and implementation processes.

“Nigeria’s youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are critical stakeholders in the present. By integrating Youth Capital Development Officers into each regional commission, we can institutionalise youth involvement in decision-making and ensure they are equipped to contribute meaningfully to national development.”

The Coalition noted that while youth constitute over 70% of Nigeria’s population, their involvement in key developmental structures is seen to be minimal, especially in Regional development.

“The appointment of these officers would be a concrete step toward addressing this imbalance and achieving the government’s goals of inclusive and sustainable development.”

“The Coalition proposed that these officers be empowered with budgetary allocation, programmatic authority under the Presidency, and access to decision-making platforms within their respective commissions.

“The Nigerian Regional Youth Leaders Coalition is urging the Presidency, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Ministry of Regional Development and relevant stakeholders in the National Assembly to support this proposal and make it a national policy directive.

“From unemployment to insecurity, many of Nigeria’s pressing issues disproportionately affect young people. It is only logical that we be part of the solution—through strategic inclusion, not tokenism”.

The chairpersons, including Akinteye Babatunde (Ondo State), Comr Usman Saidu (Kano State), Comr. Nnaemeka Oruh (Abia State), Comr. Umaru Babayaro (Kaduna State), Oghwere Henry (Delta State), Kpakol Letom (Rivers State), Dr Saad Dodo (Adamawa State), Hon. Famuyibo Oluwasegun (Ekiti State), Miss Jenifer Ornguga (Benue State), Ahmed Abdulhakeem (Kwara State), Charles Ezemiekwe (Anambra State), and Come. Mariam Yunusa (Borno State) said the move would mainstream youth development in Nigeria’s regional growth strategies.

