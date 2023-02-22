Taofeek Lawal

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups has adopted the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for the February 25 presidential election.

The groups, during a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, said Kwankwaso is the best candidate going into the election as he will bring his wealth of experience as a former Minister of Defence, Senator, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, two-term Governor of Kano State to bear in bringing succour to Nigerians with his populist programs.

The group, which comprises, among others, the Northern Ministers Forum, Rebuild Women and Youth Foundation, Greater Movement Network, National Responsible Youth Organization and The Determined Icons, called on the former vice president and presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar to step down for Kwankwaso to forestall splitting northern votes during the election.

The leader of the coalition, Bishop Godwin Abba of Christ Faith Ministry International, Koroduma Nasarawa State, said the 2023 general election is critical for the survival of Nigeria as a democratic nation. He listed poor leadership, insecurity, poverty, hardship, marginalization, bad infrastructure, economic recession, unemployment, political upheavals as parts of what is confusing the polity.

Abba said the group, which is at the forefront of sustainable democracy and good governance in Nigeria, look forward to the emergence of competent, credible, versatile, resourceful, purposeful, visionary, patriotic, compassionate and God-fearing leaders as President on February 25, 2023 and Kwankwaso fit the bill.

“The Coalition of Civil Society Groups meticulously assessed leading political parties and their presidential candidates noted their antecedents and democratic credentials in the quest for a strong, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic society, and, considering the views of most rural dwellers with permanent voters cards the Coalition interacted with who expressed confidence in Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for touching their lives in many ways and desire him to be President, has unanimously selected His Excellency, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the best presidential candidate, adopted him for President in the Saturday February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“A man of enormous intellectual capacity and capability, Kwankwaso embodies patriotism, integrity, humility, nobility and versatility with a vision, mission and blueprint for a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria.

“He is the only presidential candidate who has traveled across Nigeria on the road, visited more states, senatorial districts and local government areas than other contenders for president to articulate people-oriented projects and programmes to boost their living standards. A servant-leader with a milk of human kindness, Kwankwaso transformed Kano State as a two- term Governor and will bring his wealth of experience as a former Minister of Defence, Ambassador, Senator, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, etc., to bear on national governance as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It was also the opinion of the rural Nigerians that the Coalition interfaced with that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should set aside his presidential aspiration for a dynamic, pragmatic, energetic and resourceful Kwankwaso. Accordingly, the Coalition calls on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate to step down for the NNPP presidential candidate, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to avoid unnecessary splitting of votes in the North. Kwankwaso will inject fresh air in governance, restore hope to a bewildered nation that has seen more carnage than dividends of democracy and build a new Nigeria we all desire.

“Atiku has done his best for the nation, we appreciate his contribution as Vice President of Nigeria. He remains a statesman. Today, the nation is at a crossroads, the destiny of Nigeria is at stake and requires the political sagacity, capacity, savvy and tenacity of purpose of Kwankwaso/Idahosa Presidency to redirect the country from its perilous course. Kwankwaso stands out among other contenders for president.





“It is time to elect people-oriented leaders who naturally feel the pulse and heartbeat of the common man. It is time to reject and vote out the politicians that brought suffering and hardship to the people who were hoodwinked to elect them in previous polls. It is time to reject politicians’ Greek Gift” to citizens to sell their conscience and votes for a mess of electoral porridge and continue the vicious circle of inept governance, hardship and insecurity in the polity.”