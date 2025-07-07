Coach Nancy retracts defamatory claims against Mercy Chinwo

Nancy Nnadi, popularly known as Coach Nancy, and the Managing Director of EeZee Conceptz Limited, has formally retracted her claims against gospel music minister, Mercy Chinwo Blessed.

The retraction was made public via a post on Coach Nancy’s official Instagram page on Sunday.

“On the advice of my lawyer, and for the sake of peace and the love of God, I retract my earlier post about Minister Mercy Chinwo. I also pray Almighty God to perfect the ongoing settlement process being facilitated by the Fathers of Faith between her and EeZee Conceptz,” the post read.

The retraction follows months after Mercy Chinwo, through her legal representatives at Law Corridor, led by its Managing Partner, Pelumi Olajengbesi, filed a defamation suit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the suit, Coach Nancy was accused of making false and damaging allegations on social media, including claims that Mercy Chinwo had diverted funds in connection with an ongoing contractual dispute involving EeZee Conceptz and its founder, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, also known as EeZee Tee.

The lawsuit sought a public apology and deletion of the offensive content for damages arising from the defamatory publication.

According to Mercy Chinwo’s legal team, compelling documentary evidence—including emails and payment receipts—was presented to refute the claims and affirm her integrity.

Following this, Coach Nancy’s legal team approached Mercy Chinwo’s lawyers and agreed to the immediate deletion of the defamatory video posted on February 4, 2025, a formal public retraction, and a commitment to cease all derogatory commentary against Mercy Chinwo’s legal team.These terms were fully complied with by the Managing Director.

In a statement released on their official page, Mercy Chinwo’s legal team praised the singer for handling the matter with grace, professionalism, and spiritual maturity.

This development stands as a humble vindication of Mercy Chinwo’s integrity and a reaffirmation of her character as a gospel minister who chose to pursue justice without bitterness or public rancour.



