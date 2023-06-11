The co-Chairman, Kaduna Peace Commission, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure has tendered his resignation over the recent remarks credited to the former governor of the state, Nasiru el-Rufai in a video clip explaining his preference for Muslims to dominate all elective positions against other faiths.

Given reasons for his resignation from the commission in a statement issued to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, Kure said his resignation was necessitated by “a viral video statement credited to His Excellency, the now defunct Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai which he is yet to openly deny.

According to the statement the former governor seen in the viral video, “openly thanking one religion over the other and explained why his government discriminated against one side and his wish that the Muslim-Muslim ticket and religion be entrenched as the sole ruler over Nigeria, which is contrary to my belief and the fairness that my faith teaches me and that, I think, the Peace Commission stands for.

To this end, Kure disclosed, “I hereby tender my resignation as both Co-Chair and Member of this laudable Committee because it is clear that we were set-up to serve a diversionary interest and that we were not meant to succeed.

“This may explain why the governor never executed any of our suggestions from our several parleys with him.

Thus he contended, “I cannot in good conscience serve in a committee that will promote the disharmony, and the further disintegration of our great nation.

“More so, it is clear that this explains why he arbitrarily proscribed the Atyap Development Association to send warning to the other associations in Southern Kaduna that the same fate awaits them if they try to bring the plight of Southern Kaduna people to the rest of the world.

“My prayer is that the current government will do things to heal the wounds that this grave statement has brought to Southern Kaduna people and its inappropriate message to all Christians in Nigeria.

“l also pray that the Federal Gdvernment will find a way of discountenancing his views in other to maintain peace and mutual trust between the religions in the country.

” I thank the Peace Commission for the opportunity to serve and to get to know closely the wonderful Muslim leaders with whom I served in this great committee.

“l will always have respect for them and the wonderful job we set out to do, and the sacrifice we all made to try to bring peace, and assure the people of the integrity of government to which I regret today to announce following the speech of His Excellency, that we have been taken fora ride.





“l am available to serve in any capacity that will promote sincere peace in any future proper platform with sincere intentions.

He also commended the maturity and hard work of the leadership of the Peace Commission from the Chairman, to the Vice Chairman and all the Secretariat staff in their sincere work for peace.

He said he will continue to be the bridge of peace between Muslims and Christians in Southern Kaduna and the whole nation and be available to serve in any capacity that will forge the unity of Nigeria. May God raise for us leaders who will truly help us find true peace.