CNS calls for enhanced inter-agency collaboration among stakeholders in nation’s territorial waters

The Chief of Navy Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has stated that there must be an enhanced inter-agency collaboration among all stakeholders in the nation’s territorial waters for proper management of the maritime domain and to strengthen governance at the local level.

Speaking at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State during the ongoing Security Study Week for participants of the Senior Executive Course, SEC 44, the CNS also sought the official launch of the National Maritime Strategy by the federal government saying such would strengthen relevant agencies to do more.

He lamented the existing gaps in maritime domain awareness capacity, difficult operating environment, weak legislative and legal regimes as well as limitations in the fleet support capability among others as factors challenging the effective management of the nation’s maritime domain.

The Chief of Naval Staff who spoke on the topic: “Management of Nigeria’s Maritime Domain: Implication for strengthening local government in Nigeria,” Gambo, represented by Rear Admiral Saidu Suleiman stressed that local government has remained a veritable tool for rural development in Nigeria and the role of the Nigerian Navy also influences government activities in that level.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

His words, “There are issues and challenges associated with the management of Nigeria’s maritime domain. The existing gaps in maritime domain awareness capacity, difficult operating environment, weak legislative and legal regimes, limitations in the fleet support capability.

“Inadequate special operations capability inactivated MoUs on maritime collaboration, non- operationalisation of the National Maritime Strategy.

“The NN does not have any standard base in the entire Niger Delta where many of the challenges of local governance are prevalent. Thus, NN operates from bases that are inadequately equipped and located far inland away from the creeks.

“While the Nigerian Navy and Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies (MLEAs) have made a commendable effort in the arrest and prosecution of maritime offenders, loopholes in the nation’s judicial processes have often been exploited by these criminals.

“Collaboration between the NIWA and the NN Hydrography Department facilitated by the Sea-Link Project has culminated in the ongoing survey of the lower River Niger which connects several local communities from Lokoja down to the Atlantic Ocean. On completion, the project has the potential of transforming transportation, economic activities as well as local governance in affected communities.”





EDITORIAL: NPF-PSC’s Endless Clashes

CNS calls for enhanced inter-agency collaboration among stakeholders in nation’s territorial waters