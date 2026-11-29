The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, on Saturday tasked personnel on physical fitness and teamwork for operational effectiveness.

Vice Admiral Abbas, who was represented by the Director of Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Mohammed Yakubu Dahiru, gave the charge while speaking during the fourth-quarter route march of the Service held across Nigerian Navy (NN) formations nationwide.

The CNS pointed out that the routine exercise was part of the Navy’s regular training programme that builds the collective endurance of personnel, raises physical fitness across the board and strengthens teamwork among our commands and establishments.

According to him, the exercise reinforces a standard that applies to every officer and rating: “we must be fit and ready to serve whenever duty calls

“This quarterly exercise supports the Chief of the Naval Staff’s mission to deploy a highly motivated and professional naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests and contributing effectively to joint operations.

‘ Whether on patrol, responding to an emergency or supporting joint counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, fitter personnel are better prepared for the demands of the mission and can sustain their performance until it is complete”

“The Nigerian Navy’s operational successes this year, particularly in Operation DELTA SENTINEL and across joint theatres nationwide, demonstrate why physical standards matter.

The CNS reiterated that naval personnel have disrupted illegal refining sites and recovered suspected stolen crude oil, thereby denying criminal elements the proceeds of crime.

He added that across our commands, bases and formations, “we have rescued kidnap victims, protected critical maritime infrastructure, helped secure our waterways and taken the lead in neutralising violent extremist insurgents in ongoing counterterrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

“Behind each of these results are personnel who can sustain long hours on duty, remain alert as fatigue sets in and work together when the pressure is greatest,”.

He further charged them to maintain discipline and teamwork into the next year.

According to him, “as the year draws to a close I urge you to carry the same discipline, vigilance and teamwork you demonstrated today into every assignment. While the Route March is quarterly, readiness is a daily responsibility.

” I therefore charge all personnel to make physical fitness part of their daily routine and to sustain regular physical training across all Navy units, so that we keep building individual fitness and overall operational effectiveness. The standards we uphold in training are the standards we take into operations, so let us continue to hold ourselves to a level that reflects our core values of integrity, professionalism and teamwork,”.