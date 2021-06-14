CNPP calls for recall of Kogi National Assembly members

The Kogi State chapter of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has passed a vote of no confidence on members of the National Assembly from the state, adding that a process of recall should begin.

CNPP said the decision was hinged on the failure of the lawmakers to consult their constituents on the constitutional review.

In a statement issued to pressmen and signed by the state Chairman, Mohammed Kabir Abdullahi, and Secretary, Hon Muktar Atima, said if the constitution of the country says “we the people of Nigeria,” and “this makes it pertinent that the people should be involved in any review because it’s about the people.

“To our greatest dismay the people were sidelined, without mincing words, none of the representatives called on their constituents for their inputs.

“What this clearly means is that there is a hidden agenda especially in the area of the electoral amendment which the CNPP believes will enhance the people’s participation in the electoral processes where the ultimate power will reside with the people.

“The CNPP faults the National Assembly members for not defending their constituents who voted them, this shows they are not worthy to lead us, hence, we are calling for their recall across the three Senatorial District in the state.”

