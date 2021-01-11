CNG warns Kano govt against further deductions of salaries

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) Kano State chapter, has warned the state government against further deductions of workers salaries as well as pensioners’ retired benefits.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the chapter, Ali Abubakar Sadiq and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday.

The statement noted with disdain the deductions of workers salaries at a time when the prices of essential commodities are too expensive in order to make a purchase.

It said the deduction of workers salaries and pension benefits does not make sense, rather than compounds the problem faced by civil servants and pensioners.

The group, therefore, called on the government to halt and/or abstain from deducting anyone’s salary or pension allowance.

“All money deducted shall immediately be paid back to those who are legitimately entitled to it.

“Instead of deducting salaries, Kano State government must pay attention to the recruitment of new teaching staff as suggested recently by Kano State House of Assembly to deal with the menace that our educational system faces and always bedevils it.

“We hope that the Kano State government will immediately act upon our suggestions and or requests.”

