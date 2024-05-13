President Bola Tinubu has directed the rejection of all memos brought by members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking the purchase of traditional petrol-dependent vehicles for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Giving the directive during Monday’s meeting of the council that he presided over at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he tasked the affected members of the council to go back and diligently seek value-driven procurements of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) compliant vehicles.

The president also directed the mandatory procurement of CNG-powered vehicles by all MDAs.

According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the directive is in line with his commitment to ensure energy security, drive utility, and cut high fuel costs.

The statement explained that the directive is also in furtherance of Nigeria’s effort to transition to cleaner energy as CNG-enabled vehicles have been adjudged to produce lower emissions, even as they present a more affordable alternative for Nigerian energy consumers.

He told members of the FEC that there is no turning back in the energy reforms initiated by his administration.

“This nation will not progress forward if we continue to dance on the same spot. We have the will to drive the implementation of CNG adoption across the country, and we must set the example as public officials in leading the way to that prosperous future that we are working to achieve for our people. It starts with us, and in seeing that we are serious, Nigerians will follow our lead,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The president expressed his commitment to effectively harnessing the nation’s gas potential, alleviating the burden of high transportation costs on the masses while enhancing the standard of living of all Nigerians.

