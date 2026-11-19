President Bola Tinubu has said his administration is expanding the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to reduce transportation costs, create jobs and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

The President said the initiative was designed to ease the financial burden on commuters, particularly workers, traders and parents struggling with rising transport fares.

He stated this in a message he personally signed on Thursday, noting that encouraging results had already been recorded in at least 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu cited the Enugu-Nsukka route as an example, saying transport fares that previously reached ₦4,000 had dropped to ₦1,600 on participating CNG buses.

He also highlighted ₦50 bus rides in Borno State and free CNG bus services in Kaduna State as examples of the benefits of the programme.

The President disclosed that Yutong, described as the world’s largest bus manufacturer, was establishing a CNG bus assembly plant at the former Leyland automotive facility in Ibadan, Oyo.

According to him, the company, under an agreement with the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), will supply an initial 300 buses for the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme.

He said the first 100 buses were expected as early as December, while subsequent units would be assembled in Ibadan through YP Automobiles.

Tinubu said the arrangement would create employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other workers while strengthening local automotive production.

He also expressed satisfaction with the increasing number of state governments procuring CNG buses, adding that private investors were expanding the country’s refuelling network.

The President said his earlier directive for the provision of 1,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide would further support the expansion of the programme.

On his administration’s future plans, Tinubu said his Reforms to Prosperity Agenda for 2027–2031 included a commitment to reducing transport fares by approximately 40 per cent on participating routes.

He added that preparations were already underway to achieve the target.

The President said Nigeria’s natural gas resources should be harnessed to provide affordable transportation for traders, workers, students and other commuters.

He also defended the government’s economic reforms, saying the country could not afford to return to a system in which fraudulent fuel subsidy claims benefited middlemen while ordinary Nigerians bore the burden.

Acknowledging the sacrifices Nigerians had made since the commencement of the reforms, Tinubu said improving household welfare remained a major consideration in the administration’s policies.

“I want you to spend less getting to work, earn a decent living and return home with enough to give your family a better life,” he said.