CNG commends FG over  released of abducted  Katsina students

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended the Federal Government over the released of the abducted students.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday night, the spokesman of the Coalition, Abdul-azeez Suleiman stated that since the news of their freedom was broken to them by the Governor Aminu Bello Masari, they have been in a happy mood.

“This shows that our peaceful protest was not in vain as it has mounted a lot of pressure on both the state and Federal Government to act decisively.

“We mobilised over 100 groups to Katsina. Our intention was to remain in the state until the released of the abducted students.

“With this development now we are going to meet and decide on the next line of action,” he stressed.

“Having said that, government should ensure that the remaining abducted schoolchildren like the Chibok girls and others are released too.”