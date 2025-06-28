Clinical lecturers declare indefinite strike over UniUyo VC appointment criteria

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), University of Uyo chapter, has announced the immediate commencement of an indefinite strike in response to what it describes as a “discriminatory and exclusionary” process for the selection of the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo.

A statement made available to Tribune Online by the Chairman, Dr. Ibiok Usendiah and the Secretary, MDCAN, Solomon Bassey, of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital stated that this decision follows a series of unresolved concerns surrounding the recent advertorial and addendum issued by the University regarding eligibility criteria for the position.

MDCAN had previously engaged the University administration, requesting that the Postgraduate Medical Fellowship, which is the established and recognized academic qualification for clinical lecturers and professors in Nigeria, be acknowledged as equivalent to a Ph.D. for the purpose of contesting the office of Vice-Chancellor.”

Despite an addendum issued by the University Registrar, the Association asserts that the language used remains ambiguous, exclusionary, and disrespectful to the clinical academic community.”

ALSO READ: High maternal deaths: 1,000 obstetric nurses to be empowered in Lagos, Abuja, Oyo

Particularly troubling, the Association says, is the phrasing which refers to the Ph.D. as a “foundational academic qualification” and extends eligibility to “medical personnel AND OTHERS,” a term they say undermines the qualifications and academic contributions of clinical professors.

In a strongly worded response, MDCAN noted: “The clause is not only exclusionary but also derogatory. Professors of Clinical Medicine, employed and promoted based on their Postgraduate Medical Fellowships, are being subtly disqualified from the selection process under the guise of ambiguous language.”

Further aggravating the situation was the University Pro-Chancellor’s response to a formal plea from the Association to clarify the advertorial. A reply received from him read in part: “If anybody feels it is ambiguous, let him go back to school…”

MDCAN has condemned the statement as “highly demeaning” and “unworthy of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria,” demanding a full and unreserved apology.

At a general meeting held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, MDCAN resolved to withdraw all academic services including lectures, student clinical rounds, seminars, tests, and examinations with effect from 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The strike would also extend to involve withdrawal of clinical services by consultants at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital if there is no resolution within a week of the strike’s commencement.

The Association has issued two key demands for resolution, “A public rejoinder in at least two national newspapers stating clearly that the Postgraduate Medical Fellowship is accepted in place of a Ph.D. for clinical professors, also to be included in official Governing Council records.

“A formal, written apology from the Pro-Chancellor to the Association for his insulting remark. Until these conditions are met, the strike action will remain in full effect.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE