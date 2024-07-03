Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra has donated hundred thousand (100,000) palm trees to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) Igbariam, to foster eco-friendly environment in the school.

The donation was disclosed to Journalists by the University’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Kate Azuka Omenugha, during a press conference held at the Varsity’s auditorium on Tuesday ahead of the forthcoming Climate Change Summit and Tree Planting Awareness Campaign organised by the Institution, slated for July 17th, 2024

Prof Omenugha said the gesture which is first of its kind since the inception of the University was part of the governor’s vision of making Anambra a clean, green, livable, and prosperous state in Nigeria.

She said the tree planting will be officially unveiled by Cardinal Francis Arinze on Thursday 4th July 2024 at the Administrative block of the University.

According to her, the COOU under her administrative agenda of Value, Viability, and Visibility is committed to creating sustainable, responsible, and actionable steps toward a green, healthier, and eco-friendly environment in Igbariam and Uli campuses respectively.

“Our beloved COOU is taking a bold step towards a sustainable future with an insightful Climate Change Summit and exciting tree planting exercise planned for July 2024.

The Policy Analysis and Research Congress invites you to listen to our specially crafted jingle celebrating this vital sustainability milestone through a Climate Action Activity and the role of trees in our ecosystem.

This will be takeoff with a Climate Action Summit for impactful presentations and discussions on the environment as well as the launch of the COOU 5-Year Strategic Roadmap for Tree Planting and Climate Action 2024-2029 and will be closely followed by the commencement of the ambitious tree planting exercise to plant 1 million trees in COOU in the next 5 years.

“Let us plant today, for a greener world tomorrow, thereby making COOU, Anambra, Nigeria, and our planet greener, healthier, and more beautiful.

“Every tree planted is a step towards a brighter future. Let us unite in this noble cause and spread the word – one tree at a time!

“Soludo has donated a total of 100,000 trees to the university, aimed at enhancing a greener, cleaner, and healthier environment in the school environment.

The tree-planting project will nurture a healthy living environments for staff, students, and the entire University community in general.

“The initiative to plant trees is a new endeavor for the University. The institution is fully prepared to partner with Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and several other stakeholders in both private and government establishments in ensuring that there is an apparent increase in school tree planting, with the intent of sequestering carbon and reversing climate change.

The Acting VC encouraged the university community to align with the initiative, stressing that urban forest is a long-term endeavour that requires sustained commitment and support by the community.

She noted that the exercise will provide “one tree, one staff, one tree, one student”. And that a total of one million trees has been mapped out for the project.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the keynote speaker of the event with the Theme; “Trees Mendous Strategy for a sustainable future”, is Dr. Joseph Onoja, the Director General, Nigeria Conservation Foundation.

