Climate change: Rotary Club plants trees in Ibadan school

In a bid to preserve the environment and stem climate change, Rotary Club of Ibadan-Ologuneru, District 9125, undertook a tree planting exercise in Community Basic School, Gbopa-Idi Igbaro, Ibadan on Tuesday.

The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the National Horticulture Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan at the school premises.

President of the club, Rtn Adejare Oluwatosin said the project was in line with the 7th area of focus of the club which aims to preserve the environment and support the basic education in the state.

“Because we discovered that a lot of trees planted to protect buildings twenty-thirty years ago have been cut down, Rotary Club in its area of focus towards preserving the environment in this project tagged ‘supporting the environment’, embarked on the projects in order to help bring back trees preventing buildings from strong wind in the future.

“We chose this particular school because when we did our feasibility study and we discovered that the school has a large compound while the school is right at the middle of the building, and we felt the school needed trees to help prevent the school building from being destroyed by strong winds.”

She explained that the tree planted, a step tree, will also serve as a recreational centre for the students while she added that the shade of the tree will give pupils opportunity to read outside the class when the class is hot.

Speaking shortly after the official planting of trees, the representative of the National Horticulture Research Institute,(NIHORT), Mrs Mosun Olatunji, stated that Rotary Club collaborated with NIHORT in other to give the best the project deserves and also to ensure that the planted tree will be groomed to the level where it will be appreciated.

He, however, implored well-meaning Nigerians to embrace the culture of tree planting, adding that it helps in preventing erosion and also helps in producing oxygen into the environment.

While lauding the support of the club, the headmistress, Community Basic School, Gbopa-Idi Igbaro, Mrs Ogunrinde Felicia commended the club for choosing the school for the exercise, assuring that the school will ensure it nurtures the planted trees.

