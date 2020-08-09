Climate change: Rotary Club partners FCTA to plant trees in Abuja

The Rotary Club in partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), through the Abuja Parks and Recreation, has embarked on tree planting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to curb the effect of climate change.

Speaking during the tree planting, the President of Rotary Club of Abuja, Ministers Hill, Omosun Oziegbe said the Council of Registration of the Rotary International passed a resolution to embark on projects that support the environment.

He said Rotary Club has seven areas of purpose, which are maternal and child health, disease prevention and treatment, basic education and literacy project, economic empowerment and community development, peace and conflict resolution.

His words: “At the beginning of the Rotary year, the Council of Registration of the Rotary International passed a resolution that in as much as we carry out projects in other areas of focus, we should include supporting the environment.

“We all know the resultant effect of climate change and how it has affected our world today, so by supporting the environment, we are seeing ways we can mitigate climate change and make the world a better place for ourselves and our generation.

“We have about 46 rotary clubs in Abuja, so other clubs have done and are still doing projects based on the environment. All Rotary Clubs are in partnership in this project.

He said the project is in partnership with Abuja Parks and Recreation, who was instrumental in providing the seedlings, the areas to be planted.

Also, the President of Rotary Club Abuja, Wuse 2, Jacob Gadiga said supporting the environment is one of the major focus of Rotary Club.

He said the Club has also rolled out sustainability plans for the project whereby trees that aren’t growing well would be replaced.

“We are here to support the environment which one of our area of focus. We see the global warming how it is affecting the climate, so by planting trees, we want to say that we reduce the global warming so that our environment will be greener and also, people will have a very good environment to live in. That is our aim for this particular project.

“On sustainability, our plan is that from time to time, we will come and check, if we see anyone that is not growing well, we will replace it, this place now is like our street, we are going to ensure that we maintain what we planted,” he noted.

The past District Governor Joshua Hassan, IPP Pietro Uzoh, IPP George Hembah, Club Secretary of Rotary Club, Ministers Hill Martin Odine and other Rotarians present also showed their support to the project whilst encouraging people to be more mindful about their environment.

The tree planting took place at the popular Berger roundabout and proceeded towards Arab junction in Utako.

