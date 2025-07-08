Climate change: NLC’s demands beyond regular trade union welfarism issues

Typically, issues like minimum wage increases, withheld salary arrears, and electricity tariff hikes often dominate the headlines whenever the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is mentioned. But beneath the familiar workers’ welfare agitations, lies other deeper national issues the Congress goes extra mile to engage and make demands on the government. CHRISTIAN APPOLOS, in this report, x-rays one of such issues and the demands.

The NLC is boldly redefining its rolenot just as a guardian of workers’ rights, but as a central player in national and global environmental justice, and economic transformation. And as Nigeria continues to take necessary steps towards combating the challenges of climate change, and transitioning to green economy, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) under the Paris Climate Agreement being one of the many actions, the NLC is making it clear that climate change is a labour issue, and just transition must be central to Nigeria’s national development agenda.

The NDC are the highest Greenhouse Gas emissions reduction ambition by parties to the Paris Climate Change Agreement which are communicated every five years. Nigeria’s NDC focuses on seven priority sectors that cut across the world of work: energy, power, industry, transport, waste, water and agriculture, forestry and other land uses.

Backing the talk with action, releasing its policy paper, “Towards A Workers’ Friendly and Just Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)”, the NLC outlines in detail its demands for Nigeria’s climate commitments. The document calls for a radical shift in how the country addresses climate action, urging the Federal Government to fully embed decent work, social justice, and workers’ rights in the NDC 3.0 framework.

At the heart of the paper is the demand that Nigeria’s climate policies must ensure “energy sufficiency, efficiency, sustainability and affordability anchored on a determined effort by the Nigerian state to embrace policies that enable public ownership of energy concerns.” The NLC warned against the unchecked privatisation of energy assets and insisted that the transition to green energy must serve public interest first, not private profits.

Referencing the economic and environmental disaster of gas flaring, the NLC noted “Nigeria posted an annual gas production of about 2,000 billion SCF, of which about 40 per cent was flared,” a situation that has led to both monumental economic losses and health hazards in oil-bearing communities. The union demands that “the Nigerian government stop the obnoxious act of gas flaring” and calls for “compensation for oil workers and members of oil-bearing communities whose health and livelihoods have been damaged.”

The energy transition, the NLC insists, must be just, equitable, and tailored to Nigeria’s development realities. It calls for “a phased, steady and equitable transition from fossil-dependent power generation to clean, renewable and sustainable sources of energy in line with Nigeria’s developmental realities.” The Congress highlights natural gas as a necessary bridge in this transition but insists the country must have a clear strategy and accountability framework, urging a “national audit on existing fossil fuel assets and the cost of transitioning away from such assets.”

In light of this, the paper strongly supports “public investment in climate-resilient, green energy infrastructure such as hydro, solar, wind and biomass,” and warns that the rising cost of diesel-powered energy is suffocating industries and harming the health of workers. The NLC calls for bold interventions that will “reduce energy poverty in Nigeria through renewable energy pathways.”

Across sectors, the NLC draws attention to the human dimensions of climate transition. In the electricity and petroleum sectors, it demands a massive reskilling drive: “The NLC called for workers’ reskilling in the petroleum sector and electricity industry for a just transition beyond oil and gas,” urging that “the impediments to re-training, such as finance, curriculum gaps and workplace frictions, should be removed.”

The paper also emphasized the importance of occupational safety during the transition. The NLC asserts that “occupational safety and health hazards imposed by the exposure of workers and communities to carbon emissions should be routinely assessed and compensated.” The Congress wanted climate transition to be backed by real data and strategic planning, calling for “detailed net job loss and net job gain audits and assessments in the energy and power sectors.”

In agriculture, the nation’s largest employment sector, the NLC’s position is robust and far-reaching. It demands that “governments at all levels should work with trade unions to develop a green-future-purpose-fit agricultural policy with emphasis on just transition for workers in the agriculture sector.” The policy paper promotes “climate-smart agriculture including regenerative agriculture, conservation agriculture, agroforestry and provision of high-quality disease resistant seed varieties.”

The NLC also underscored the need for technology in modern farming, stating that “technology transfer on the use of drones, artificial intelligence should be encouraged and locally adapted in ways that protect the interests of smallholder subsistence farmers.” It advocates for “public, sustainable and affordable financing for agriculture that does not add to the sovereign debt profile of Nigeria.”

On the growing risks to farm workers due to extreme weather events, the paper demand “occupational safety and health, especially protective measures against heat stress, exposure to toxic farm inputs and standard emergency procedures,” be institutionalised. It insisted on “timely compensation of workers who get injured or whose health is impaired by hazardous farming.” And in line with global labour standards, it stresses “the right for agricultural workers to form and join trade unions of their choice and engage in collective bargaining processes.”

Water and waste management also feature prominently in the NLC’s climate demands. The union calls for “clean, affordable and safe water to Nigerians, especially workers, particularly those living in rural locations.” It is particularly concerned about the depletion of groundwater and the risks posed by unregulated borehole drilling, stating that “the effect of widespread use of boreholes on groundwater levels and soil integrity should be studied for necessary action.”

To mitigate the impact of flooding, it recommended “the construction of more catchment dams and artificial water bodies as a source of wetland recharge and irrigation for all-season farming.” On waste management, the Congress pushes for “a new governance regime and public policies on waste management” that promote a “workers-centric circulatory system reuse, repair and recycle.”

In the industrial sector, the NLC highlighted the danger of outdated machinery that contributes to heat stress, stating that “an audit of factory machines with high carbon and heat emissions” should be conducted, and “such machines should be replaced with eco-friendly and work-friendly alternatives.” It calls for “the co-siting of industries invested in critical transition minerals close to locations where the green resources are exploited,” in order to reduce emissions from mineral transportation and promote domestic value addition.

For the transport sector, the union reiterated its support for compressed natural gas as a cleaner fuel option, but raises concerns about affordability: “The cost of converting petrol and diesel engines to CNG is very high for workers. Conversion cost should be lowered.” It calls on the government to “deploy more bus rapid transport systems” and train the workforce accordingly, emphasizing that “no transport worker should be left without a skill or social protection as the government pursues sectoral transformation.”

The NLC also demanded “a nationwide transport sector-specific reskilling program,” and suggests a decisive policy shift to discourage continued reliance on fossil-fuel vehicles: “Trade tariff policies to discourage the importation of diesel and petrol engine cars into Nigeria should be implemented.” It adds that “employment in eco-friendly bus, train and marine terminals should be gender sensitive.”

The demands stretch further into governance frameworks. The NLC calls for “the strengthening of the National Labour Advisory Council through tripartite plus mechanisms to mainstream climate change and just transition concerns.” The union also wants “structured consultation from time to time with stakeholders on key climate decisions.” In recognition of the humanitarian toll of climate displacement, the paper calls for “an improved humanitarian policy for workers displaced by climate change-induced conflicts,” including “green skills and financial support.”

Youths, particularly young women, were also in focus. The NLC insists that “young people, especially young females, should be prioritised for consideration for green jobs and green reskilling opportunities.” It advocates for the introduction of climate change education in primary, secondary and tertiary school curricula, so that Nigerian youths are not left behind in the global green transition.

On the issue of climate finance, the Congress urges that “investment in energy diversification should prioritise affordability of green energy,” while warning that “carbon market policies and actions should not be a disguise for land grabbing and the dispossession of lands owned by smallholder farmers.”

Ultimately, the NLC’s comprehensive policy paper makes a forceful case that Nigeria’s climate journey cannot be divorced from its labour realities. The demands are not peripheral—they are central to achieving a truly sustainable, inclusive and just transition. Grounded in international frameworks such as the ILO’s Just Transition Guidelines, the Silesia Declaration, the SDGs, and the ITUC’s climate positions, the NLC’s proposals aim to bridge the gap between environmental ambition and socioeconomic fairness.

In the words of Comrade Joe Ajaero, NLC President, “The Congress does not just speak for workers but for the future of Nigeria itself.

Its message is clear: the climate crisis is already reshaping livelihoods, health, and production systems. Any national response that fails to include the voice of labour is not just incomplete—it is unjust.