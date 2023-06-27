In bid to mitigate the effects of climate change, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Purple Hands Empowerment Initiative has advocated for stakeholders to support initiatives that promote environmental sustainability.

While stressing the importance of preserving the planet, the NGO also enjoined stakeholders to always take action in their lives to reduce carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future for themselves and for generations to come.

The founder and president of the NGO, Brenda Max-Nduaguibe, made the call on Tuesday at its 2023 tree planting campaign and inauguration of PurpleHands Environmental Care Club (PHECC) in Government Junior Secondary School (GJSS), Idu-koro, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abuja.

Brenda explained that the exercise sponsored by Green Belt Movement of Nigeria, was in commemoration of this year’s World Environmental Day, aimed at making a positive impact on the environment and raising awareness about the importance of protecting the planet.

She noted that PHECC is a mentorship platform of the NGO aimed at producing a generation that treats the planet with care and is environmentally conscious and aware of biodiversity.

According to her, “In the month of June to commemorate World Environment Day, we perform a simple yet effective way to combat climate change and preserve our natural resources.

“Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which helps to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. They also provide valuable habitat for wildlife, prevent soil erosion, and improve air and water quality.

“By planting trees today, we are not only helping to mitigate the effects of climate change, but we are also leaving a legacy for future generations. It is important that we continue to work together to protect our planet, to promote sustainability and to make a positive impact in our communities.”

She continued; “I am particularly proud of the PHECC members who participate actively in club activities, the Club masters who selflessly put in time to mentor club members and the School Principals and Vice principals who supervise Club activities.

“Purple Hands Empowerment Initiative through PHECC has impacted 250 students across 4 secondary schools in the FCT namely: LEA Primary School, Igu Bwari Area Council, GJSS Karimo, GJSS, Kuchigoro, GJSS Durumi.

“In the three years of Launching PHECC 36 students have been offered scholarships.

PHECC is a platform through which students are offered scholarships,

incentivized and motivated to stay in school, encouraged to do well in their studies and dream of a better future.”





Similarly, Programme Assistant, Green Bond Secretariat, Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, Bem Eunice Aunbur, said NGO’s initiatives was in line with the Federal Government’s resolve towards improving the planet, called on stakeholders to emulate PurpleHands, in order to attain the desired goals of securing the environment.

On his part, Principal of the School, Yinka Crown Oyegoke, who described the initiatives as critical to the protection and preservation of the environment of the school and community at large, assured that measures will be activated to sustain and maintain the trees planted.

