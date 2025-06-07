Climate change: Govt, citizens’ partnership vital to good public health, environmental outcomes —Okes Imoni, data scientist, climate tech expert

Okes Imoni is a microbiologist and a public health expert. She is the co-founder of Poca Techhub and works at Geosoft Global and Golden Viosam, where she is a data scientist and uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to address climate issues. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her work in public health and climate-related issues in Nigeria.

You have a BSc in biological sciences, an MSc in microbiology, and another MSc in public health. Why did you decide to study three different courses, and which one would you study all over again, given the opportunity and why?

My academic journey reflects my evolving passion for science, health, and the environment. I began with a BSc in Biological Sciences because I was deeply fascinated by life processes and biodiversity. As I progressed, I realised I wanted to specialise further, leading me to pursue an MSc in Microbiology, where I focused on microbial risks, especially under hydrological stress conditions, a crucial issue in regions prone to flooding and pollution. However, as I engaged more with real-world problems, it became clear to me that public health was where science met community impact most directly. This realisation prompted my MSc in Public Health at the University of Sunderland.

Given the opportunity, I would study public health again because it integrates biological sciences and microbiology while equipping me with a broader skill set to tackle global health and climate-related challenges. Public health offers a systems-thinking approach that allows me to work across disciplines, making tangible impacts on communities, especially in vulnerable regions like the Niger Delta.

What was your University of Sunderland public health thesis about?

My public health thesis was titled ‘Mapping the intersection of climate variability and public health in urban slums’. I explored how fluctuating climate variables, particularly how rainfall patterns and temperature extremes correlate with public health outcomes in urban slums. Using geospatial analysis and health informatics tools, I layered clinic-reported disease incidences with climate data to uncover patterns.

The major findings showed a strong spatial correlation between areas with frequent climate stress (like flooding) and higher incidences of waterborne diseases. Additionally, the research highlighted how climate stress disproportionately affects informal settlements, where infrastructure is weak or nonexistent. The study underscored the urgent need for climate-resilient public health strategies, particularly in low-income, high-risk communities.

What do you do now for a living, and how do your microbiology and public health skills help you in your work or job?

Currently, I work as a data scientist with a strong focus on climate tech and public health intersections. I am engaged with Geosoft Global Innovation Limited and Golden Viosam Nigeria Limited. My microbiology background provides me with a foundational understanding of disease ecology and microbial risks, essential for interpreting data related to health and environmental quality. My public health training ensures that my work maintains a community-centric perspective, balancing technical rigour with societal impact.

For instance, I recently supported disease mapping initiatives linking PM2.5 exposure to hospital admissions and built dashboards integrating NDVI and rainfall data with health clinic reports to assess vegetation-health correlations. This multidisciplinary lens helps me build solutions that are both scientifically robust and socially meaningful.

During your public health studies, which tech skills related to your course of study were you taught that are helping you now in your health-based work?

During my public health studies, I developed proficiency in several tech tools that I now use extensively. Geographic Information Systems (GIS) like ArcGIS and QGIS were vital for spatial epidemiology. I also learned to manipulate climate and health datasets using Python, especially libraries like Pandas and Scikit-learn for data analysis, and Matplotlib for visualisation. Beyond that, I delved into health informatics, which emphasised data cleaning, statistical modelling, and the use of dashboards (like Tableau) for communicating findings.

These skills have been instrumental in my current work, whether building a Streamlit dashboard for climate-health risk indicators or analysing disease mapping data to inform public health interventions.

How did you come to work in the climate field?

My entry into climate work was driven by my observations of the profound ways in which environmental degradation impacts public health in Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta. I wanted to address these root causes rather than only treat symptoms. To equip myself, I pursued a professional certificate in AI for Earth Monitoring offered by EUMETSAT and ECMWF, where I learned to apply remote sensing and AI techniques for environmental monitoring. Additionally, I completed courses in geospatial data analysis with Python and honed my skills in platforms like Google Earth Engine. These tools, combined with my grounding in public health and microbiology, allowed me to contribute meaningfully to climate resilience projects and environmental health assessments.

What are the necessary technological tools needed to address environmental and climate issues in Nigeria?

To effectively address environmental and climate challenges in Nigeria, tools such as remote sensing technologies, GIS for spatial analysis, machine learning models for prediction and classification, and cloud computing platforms for data storage and processing are crucial.

In my work, I leverage Google Earth Engine for large-scale environmental data analysis, applying indices like NDVI and NDBI to monitor vegetation and urban expansion. Machine learning models help in forecasting flood-prone areas or predicting disease outbreaks based on environmental variables. Additionally, data visualisation tools like Power BI and Tableau are indispensable for translating complex datasets into actionable insights for policymakers and community leaders.

How are microbiology and public health related to climate studies?

Microbiology and public health are deeply intertwined with climate studies because environmental changes directly influence microbial ecology and disease patterns. Rising temperatures, altered rainfall, and pollution can lead to the proliferation of pathogens and vectors, increasing the incidence of infectious diseases.

In my work, I use this understanding to design models that forecast disease risk based on climate variables. For example, integrating microbial risk assessments with flood prediction models helps in preparing early warning systems for waterborne diseases. This holistic approach ensures that climate adaptation strategies also bolster public health resilience.

Tell us about your recent work in the climate sector and the implications of the work on the health of the environment.

One of my recent projects involved developing an oil spill detection prototype using remote sensing workflows on the Google Earth Engine. We utilised NDWI and NDBI indices to identify oil-polluted zones in Bayelsa State. This work not only aids in environmental monitoring but also has direct public health implications, as oil spills degrade soil and water quality, leading to adverse health outcomes for local communities.

Another project was building an AI-powered dashboard that integrates rainfall, NDVI, and health clinic reports to monitor disease-climate correlations in urban poor communities. These projects highlight the intersectionality of environmental health and human well-being, providing tools that empower stakeholders to make informed, data-driven decisions.

As someone who has worked on climate issues in Rivers State, what are the major climate challenges facing the Niger Delta area?

The Niger Delta faces several pressing climate challenges: frequent flooding due to sea-level rise and poor drainage infrastructure, oil pollution that contaminates land and water resources, and increasing temperatures that exacerbate disease burdens.

These challenges can be mitigated through a combination of technology-driven and policy-based interventions. Implementing better flood early warning systems, strengthening environmental regulations around oil extraction activities, restoring mangroves for coastal protection, and investing in resilient health infrastructure are essential steps. Community engagement and education also play a critical role. Mitigation is possible, but it requires coordinated efforts between the government, the private sector, and the local communities, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and inclusivity.

Between your work in the health and climate fields, which one gives you more job satisfaction, and why? Where do you see yourself and your career in five years?

While both fields are rewarding, my work in the climate field gives me deeper job satisfaction because it allows me to address root causes that impact health and ecosystems simultaneously. Climate work is inherently interdisciplinary and forward-looking, combining science, policy, and technology to create sustainable change.

In five years, I see myself leading a tech-driven climate resilience lab focused on Africa, working at the intersection of AI, geospatial analytics, and public health. I aspire to build scalable solutions that not only predict and monitor climate impacts but also actively support vulnerable communities in adapting to these changes.

Given the deplorable environmental conditions in many Nigerian cities and the increasing rate of diseases associated with it, what is your advice to the government and the citizens on how to maintain good personal and public healthy living?

I would advise the government to prioritise environmental health by enforcing regulations against pollution, investing in waste management infrastructure, and integrating climate adaptation into urban planning. Public health systems must be strengthened to be climate-resilient, with robust disease surveillance and rapid response mechanisms. For citizens, awareness is key. Adopting practices such as proper waste disposal, using safe drinking water, and supporting green initiatives can collectively make a significant difference. Education campaigns on climate change and its health impacts are crucial, as they empower people to take preventive actions. Ultimately, achieving good health and environmental outcomes requires a shared responsibility between the government and the people.

Apart from work, how do you relax and have fun?

Outside of work, I enjoy reading, hiking, and engaging in photography, especially nature and landscape photography.

If you were to vacation in the United Kingdom for one month on an all-expense-paid trip, where would you go?

If I were to vacation in the UK for a month, I would choose the Lake District. Its breathtaking landscapes, serene lakes, and charming villages make it a perfect place to disconnect and recharge. I would spend my days hiking the trails, photographing the scenery, and perhaps indulging in some creative writing inspired by the natural beauty. It would be a chance to not just relax, but to reconnect with nature — something that fuels my passion for environmental conservation.

